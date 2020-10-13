The best Amazon Prime Day memory card deals: Save 66%

Thinking of upgrading your storage? We've found some brilliant Prime Day deals on memory cards and flash drives, so it's the perfect time to shop. Get amazing deals across the SanDisk SD memory card range – with a standout deal for UK customers being a whopping 65 per cent off the SanDisk Extreme 128 GB Memory Card – perfect for Android tablets and smartphones, plus ideal for drones! This memory card also has deals in other storage sizes.

In the US? Check out this incredible deal on a SanDisk 512GB Memory Card, now just $79.99, with 60 per cent off.

Perfect for storing media from photos and videos to digital art and music, whatever device you're working with from cameras to laptops, smartphone to drones, there's sure to be something great here for you.

US Prime Day deals:

SanDisk Ultra 512 GB microSDXC Memory Card: $199.99 $79.99

Save 60%: This bumper-size memory card is perfect for recording and watching Full HD video. With transfer speeds of up to 100 MB/S, these beasts will move 1000 photos per minute and are A1-rated to load apps faster.

DEAL ENDS: 23:59pm PT 14 October 2020View Deal

SanDisk 64GB Extreme SDXC Card: $29.99 $12.49

Save 58%: Perfect for shooting 4K UHD video and sequential burst mode photography, this card has shooting speeds of up to 70MB/s. Containing UHS Speed Class 3 and Video Speed Class 30, the 150 MB/s speed will move your media super-quickly. Also save 43% on the 1TB model.

DEAL ENDS: 23:59pm PT 14 October 2020View Deal

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go 512 GB: $84.99 $62.99

Save 26%: This 2-in-1 flash drive with USB Type-C/Type-A connectors moves content seamlessly between devices. With a high-performance USB 3.1 first generation drive and 150MB/s read speeds, you can auto back up photos with the SanDisk Memory Zone app.

DEAL ENDS: 23:59pm PT 14 October 2020

View Deal

UK Prime Day deals:

SanDisk Extreme 128 GB Memory Card: £48.94 £16.99 at Amazon

Save 65%: Ideal for Android smartphones, action cameras and drones, this microSDXC card comes with an SD Adapter with A2 App Performance and Rescue Pro Deluxe, and speeds of up to 160 MB/s. click through for other storage options (including 1TB) – some are also more than half price. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 2020 23:59 (BST)

View Deal

SanDisk Extreme 128 GB SDXC Memory Card: £38.99 £22.99

Save 41%: Perfect for shooting 4K UHD video and sequential burst mode photography, this is as powerful as SD cards get. Take control of your creativity with speeds up to 150MB/s. Also get 42 per cent off the 256GB model. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 2020 23:59 (BST)

View Deal

SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB Memory Card: £521.99 £299.99

Save up to 66% on the range: If you need bumper storage, this professional microSDXC card has 43 per cent off and comes with an SD Adapter with A2 App Performance and Rescue Pro Deluxe. Something smaller? 128GB is discounted by 66 per cent and and 256GB is less than half price. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 2020 23:59 (BST)

View Deal

