Apple AirPods Pro at rock-bottom price are the pre-Christmas deal we need

Apple AirPods Pro are the audio kit most Apple fans are keen to own, but they're not the most affordable option. But right now at Laptops Direct, you can snap up a pair of AirPods Pro for only £195, reduced from the RRP of £249. This equals the lowest price we've seen on AirPods Pro, saving you a massive £54, so it's well worth a look.

Want one of the other models? We've found some top options below, in the US and UK (with a standout US deal being AirPods with a standard charging case for just $109.99 at Amazon). Keep scrolling to find the deals – UK at the top, and US further down.

We probably don't need to tell you that discounts on Apple AirPods are rare, so if you want to get hold of these top Apple accessories, you need to snap these deals up now. And if you're looking for more tech to compliment your new Apple headphones, be sure to check out our best Apple Boxing Day sale post too.

Airpods deals: UK

Lowest ever price Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £195 at Laptops Direct

Save £54: This price equals the lowest-ever seen on AirPods Pro. If you're in the market for AirPods Pro, you're unlikely to get a better deal on the noise-cancelling tech and unrivalled sound quality of Apple's top-level AirPods.

View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: £199 £159 at BT Shop

Save £40: BT is offering the latest Apple AirPods at a knockdown price. This model includes a wireless charging case that provides hours and hours of playback or talk time.



View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with standard charging case: £159 £124.49 at Very

Save £34.51: Grab yourself these cheap AirPods at Very today. These super-hot headphones come with the standard charge case and a brilliantly-low price.View Deal

Airpods deals: US

Best US deal Apple AirPods with charging case: $159.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $50: Complete with charging case (and cable), this is an incredible price for the latest gen AirPods – the extra $15 discount will be applied at the checkout. With crystal-clear sound, 18 hours of talking time and 24 hours of listening time AND Siri, you can't go wrong with these.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Woot

Save $60: Get the noise-cancelling tech and unrivalled sound quality of Apple's brilliant AirPods for much, much less. This is one of the lowest prices AirPods tends to hit outside of Black Friday.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $159.98 at Amazon

Save $39: This is a great deal on Apple's most recent AirPods, complete with wireless charging case. It's worth getting a move on if you don't want to miss out.

View Deal

Not in the UK or US? Here are the best Apple AirPods prices in your area:

Read more: