Listen up, the Apple AirPods 2 are at their cheapest price yet

The long awaited AirPods Pro 2 were released back in September 2022, and considerable price cuts have been rare so far outside of big retail sale events. If you head on over to Amazon right now you can grab $50 off the AirPods Pro 2 (opens in new tab) as the price is slashed from $249 down to $199. This matches the best price we've ever seen back in November for Black Friday.

The AirPods Pro 2 feature enhanced noise-cancellation and the long awaited-addition of swipe touch controls to easily command your AirPods without having to use your phone. A fully charged case will allow listeners up to 30 hours of music, so no need to panic about a short battery life either!



We have a detailed overview of why we love these Bluetooth earbuds in our hands-on AirPods Pro 2 review, but if you fancy some other great savings from the tech giant why not check out our regularly updated guide to the best Apple deals?

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: Pick up Apple's latest in-ear Bluetooth buds for a fantastic price. Featuring excellent noise cancellation and wireless charging, these are the best headphones from Appl yet.

Not US based? Check out our below live widgets that will show you the best deals on the AirPods Pro wherever you're located.

Related articles: