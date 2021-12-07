Score AirPods for under $100 in pre-Christmas deal

This deal sounds too good to be true (but it isn't).

Apple AirPods deal
If you're looking to score a cracking Christmas prezzie and love quality Apple earbuds, right now you can get the 2nd Gen Apple AirPods for just $99, saving you $59 over at Amazon.

This is the second lowest we've every seen the AirPods go for over at Amazon, with the record low being $89 over Black Friday. But 37% off the asking price is a great deal no matter which way you look at it. These classics of on-the-go audio boast 24 hours of listening time with the accompanying charging case, as well as Siri access and a quality sound. For context, the 3rd (latest) Gen AirPods are still going for $189! 

Want to splash out on the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro? The best deal that we've found in the US is currently not as eye-popping as the one above. Over at Amazon you can get them reduced by $59, down from $249 to $189

If you're looking for more Christmas present ideas, check out our page of the best Apple deals right now. And if it's audio you want, our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones is worth a look. 

The best AirPods deals: US

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): $159

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): $159 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $59: If you're looking for a great Christmas gift (for a friend or yourself!) right now you can buy the classic Apple AirPods for just $99.99. These look amazing, the battery lasts forever (well, 24 hours at least), and sound great.

AirPods Pro: $249

AirPods Pro: $249 $179.99 at Amazon
Save $70: Cyber Monday is over but this fantastic AirPods Pro deal that we spotted then, lives on. Snap up these top noise-cancelling and waterproof earbuds now before Christmas (though we don't know how long this deal will last).

The best AirPods deals: UK

AirPods Pro: £239

AirPods Pro: £239 £189 at Amazon
Save £50: And in the UK, you can still get a record 21% off the best-in-class waterproof, noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, which come with a charging case and Siri support.

Not in the US or UK? Then take a look at the deals wherever you are below. If you're not quite sure about the Apple AirPods, see our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones for advice on these and other options.

