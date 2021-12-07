Score AirPods for under $100 in pre-Christmas deal

If you're looking to score a cracking Christmas prezzie and love quality Apple earbuds, right now you can get the 2nd Gen Apple AirPods for just $99, saving you $59 over at Amazon.

This is the second lowest we've every seen the AirPods go for over at Amazon, with the record low being $89 over Black Friday. But 37% off the asking price is a great deal no matter which way you look at it. These classics of on-the-go audio boast 24 hours of listening time with the accompanying charging case, as well as Siri access and a quality sound. For context, the 3rd (latest) Gen AirPods are still going for $189!

Want to splash out on the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro? The best deal that we've found in the US is currently not as eye-popping as the one above. Over at Amazon you can get them reduced by $59, down from $249 to $189.

If you're looking for more Christmas present ideas, check out our page of the best Apple deals right now. And if it's audio you want, our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones is worth a look.

The best AirPods deals: US

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): $159 Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): $159 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $59: If you're looking for a great Christmas gift (for a friend or yourself!) right now you can buy the classic Apple AirPods for just $99.99. These look amazing, the battery lasts forever (well, 24 hours at least), and sound great.



AirPods Pro: $249 AirPods Pro: $249 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $70: Cyber Monday is over but this fantastic AirPods Pro deal that we spotted then, lives on. Snap up these top noise-cancelling and waterproof earbuds now before Christmas (though we don't know how long this deal will last).



The best AirPods deals: UK

AirPods Pro: £239 AirPods Pro: £239 £189 at Amazon

Save £50: And in the UK, you can still get a record 21% off the best-in-class waterproof, noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, which come with a charging case and Siri support.



Not in the US or UK? Then take a look at the deals wherever you are below. If you're not quite sure about the Apple AirPods, see our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones for advice on these and other options.

