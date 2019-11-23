Amazing Lego Black Friday deals: Lego Millennium Falcon price drops to all-time low

The Lego Black Friday deals are in full swing, so if you're on the hunt for a new set, there's never been a better time to buy. Lego is arguably the world's most creative tool, whether you use it for prototyping or simply as a way to switch off, the humble little brick's possibilities are endless.

The tactile nature of Lego combined with intricately detailed sets has made Lego hugely popular among adults and children alike in recent years. One of the most popular set themes is Lego Star Wars, with many fans placing the epic Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set at the top of their wishlists. However the 7,000+ piece set is far from cheap, which is why we were super-excited to see it as part of a Lego Black Friday deal at John Lewis. The retailer has reduced the mega set by 15%, dropping it down to £548.67 – the lowest price we've ever seen!

Ultimate Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: £630 £548.67

If you're a fan of Lego, Star Wars or both, this is the (very aptly named) ultimate in Lego sets. Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia are just three pieces among the 7,541 bricks it takes to put this awesome set together.

View Deal

If Star Wars isn't your thing, never fear, there are plenty more amazing Lego Black Friday deals just waiting to be snapped up. Maybe you prefer Harry Potter...

Lego 71043 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: £335.98 £279.99

Save 20%: Bring the wizarding world of Harry Potter to your living room with this amazing replica of Hogwarts Castle. Includes classrooms, towers, small Whomping Willow, Hagrid’s hut and five buildable boats.View Deal

There are plenty more amazing Lego Black Friday deals around if neither of the above take your fancy. Walmart has Lego Black Friday discounts of 20% or more on right now so you're sure to find a set to suit.

Save at least 20% on great Lego sets at Walmart

Whether you're into Harry Potter, Star Wars, Lego Friends, Lego City or Lego Creator, there's a discounted set here for you. Walmart is offering at least 20% off these top Lego sets, so be quick if you don't want to miss out on a brilliant deal. View Deal

Read more: