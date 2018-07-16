Amazon Prime Day deals: save on Sony Wireless Headphones

Music fans are in for a treat this Amazon Prime Day as the price of Sony Wireless Headphones have been slashed by a whopping 51%. These noise canceling headphones can be yours for less during Amazon Prime Day, so be sure to click add to basket while stocks last. As with all Amazon Prime Day deals, you can only pick them up if you are a Prime member.

(Not a Prime member? Sign-up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this offer.)

Normally priced at $198, these Sony Wireless Noise Canceling headphones have dropped in price by 51 per cent, meaning that they can now be yours for just $98. So if you're looking for headphones that block out your surroundings and deliver crystal clear audio, these could be the headphones for you.

Thanks to One Push AINC, these noise cancelation headphones adjust to your environment, while quick charging batteries that last for up to 35 hours means that you can gear up for plenty of listening. These headphones also have a built-in microphone for hands free calls.

And because these are Sony headphones, you know you're buying from a industry-leading brand you can trust. Boxed with a USB cable and headphone cable, these wireless noise cancelling headphones are a high-end product at a budget-friendly price. Don't miss your chance to save this Amazon Prime Day, pick yours up now.