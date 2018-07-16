Amazon Prime Day deals: save over £100 on this Sony Smartphone

Make a huge saving this Amazon Prime Day with this deal that sees a Sony Xperia XZ2 smartphone drop in price from £529 to £399, that's a discount of 25 per cent! This is an amazing saving on a popular phone, and you're able to grab it as long as stocks last this Amazon Prime Day. (Don't forget, if you're not a Prime member you can sign-up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this offer.)

With a regular price of £529, this high-end Sony smartphone is capable of recording 4K HDR Movie clips thanks to its 19MP Motion Eye camera. And with Amazon cutting the price down by 25 per cent to an appetising £399 it's even more tempting than ever. This phone is a popular device so stock aren't going to last forever - you're going to want to pick this up while you can!

If you're after a phone that delivers on display and sound, you've come to the right choice. With its 5.0", 18:9 Full HD and HDR display, complete with X-Reality for mobile HDR up-conversion, as well as High-Resolution Audio, it's no surprise that this smartphone has found its audience.

And seeing as it's from Sony, you know you're in for a quality smartphone that won't let you down. Not only does it offer a superior performance, but with this Amazon Prime Day discount it's also a cost-effective choice. Don't get caught short, grab yours while you can!