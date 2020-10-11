Prime Day laptop deals: Early offer sees MacBook Pro price slashed

Amazon Prime Day might not start until Tuesday (13 October), but the early Prime Day laptop deals are already in full swing. Right now you can nab a brand new, 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro for £1,395 – that's an impressive £104 off the retail price!

And that's not all, there's other early Prime Day laptop deals happening right now in the UK too, including the new 2020 MacBook Air's price being slashed from £999 to just £930.

Over in the US, there are some equally decent deals, with the 13-inch MacBook Air reduced to $1,199 – a huge $99 saving. There's also a huge $300 off the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro too, taking it down to $2,099.

Find all the details, plus other great laptop deals below. Want more savings? Don't forget to bookmark our dedicated Amazon Prime Day 2020 and Apple Prime Day deals articles, which we'll update with all the best offers as they arrive.

Best Prime Day laptop deals: UK

Apple MacBook Pro (2020): £1,499 £1,395 at Amazon

Save £104: Great MacBook deals are hard to find, so this early Prime Day laptop deal is a welcome surprise. Powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, and boasting 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, this is the lowest price you'll find this 13-inch spec MacBook right now.

Apple MacBook Pro (2020): £1,299 £1,249 at Amazon

Save £50: Not quite as good a saving but this is still a great deal on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. A slightly less powerful version, with less storage (256GB SSD) than the model above, this is a great deal, which we're sure won't last long.

Apple MacBook Air (2020): £999 £930 at Amazon

Save £69: Apple's increasingly popular MacBook Air is currently at its lowest price ever over on Amazon. Just £930 will get you this stylish gold 13-inch model, complete with i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

Best Prime Day laptop deals: US

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

Save $99: Great early Prime Day laptop deals are happening in the US too, including almost $100 off this 2020, 13-inch MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. At a price like this, we don't expect stocks to last long.

