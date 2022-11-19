I never expected to see deals on Apple's new M2 iPad Pro this quickly

There's no doubt that Apple's latest iPad Pro is a beast of a tablet. Packing the tech giant's own M2 chip, excellent battery life and a stunning screen, it could put a lot of laptops to shame. The only downside is the price. But the good news is that we've spotted the first M2 iPad Pro deals – yes already!

The 2022 M2 iPad Pros were only released last month, so we weren't expecting to see any discounts this side of New Year, but Amazon has $100 off the M2 iPad Pro 12.9 – now $1,199 $1,099 (opens in new tab) with 256GB of storage.

And good news for buyers in the UK too (although not quite as good). Amazon has £50 off the iPad Pro 12.9 – now £1,369 £1,319 (opens in new tab)and also £50 off the smaller 11in iPad Pro (opens in new tab).

The 12.9in iPad Pro has the benefit of an enhanced Liquid Retina XDR display, which gives it the edge over its smaller sibling. But both boast the M2 chip for super fast performance while providing Apple Pencil 2 support so you can turn it into a drawing tablet. And of course, you can add a keyboard and turn it into an actual laptop too.

OK, so it's not the Surface Pro in the sense that it runs iPadOS not MacOS, so you can't run desktop apps, but then so many people make iPad versions of their software now, including Adobe, that this might no longer be a big problem for many.. Here are the full details of those deals, but for more Apple savings make sure you're following our Black Friday Apple deals live blog and our general roundup of Apple Black Friday deals.

The best iPad deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2022, M2): $1,199 $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100: The 6th generation iPad Pro 12.9 might offer only an incremental upgrade in power from last year's M1 device, but with $100 off, it makes sense to go for the newer model. It was only released on October 26, so we didn't expect to see a deal this soon. Amazon has $100 off the 256GB configuration only.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad (2022, 10th gen): $449 $399 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $50: If you don't need the power of the new iPad Pro, there's no need to pay that amount of money for a tablet. You might prefer Apple's new upgraded standard iPad, which was released at the same time. And there's a first here too – B&H Photo has the first discount we've seen on the new tablet.

The best iPad deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2022, M2): £1,369 £1,319 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60: There's a saving on the 6th generation iPad Pro 12.9 in the UK too, which is very quick for a UK deal on a new Apple device. There are discounts on more configurations here too. The price above is for the 256GB model, but there's a discount on the 512GB as well if you want more storage space.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 11 (2022, M2): from £899 £859 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to £50: And in the UK, we've got the first discounts to date on the smaller 11-inch M2 iPad Pro as well. The price above is for the 128GB configuration but there are savings on other capacities too.

Not in the US or UK? Deals above sold out? No worries, check out the best M2 iPad Pro deals in your area in the list below.

Read more: