The Apple Car will cost 'no more' than $100,000

By Ian Dean
published

And it won't even be self-driving.

Apple's rumoured electric car keeps is getting closer to being a reality, but don't expect to pick one up at the Apple Store any time soon, and maybe get your Apple Pay in good shape first, because it'll cost a lot and may not have all the tech you expect.

We've had fun with our guesswork over the years, postulating how the Apple car would work and even how an Apple car survey revealed it's more popular than other e-car brands even before it's a real thing. Now, according to a Bloomberg report, Apple's car is delayed until 2026, may not feature self-drive technology, and will cost less than $100,000.

Earlier conjecture suggested Apple's car would release in 2025, so this delay will disappoint many but the price combined with predictions of fewer features and less tech is the eye-catching headline. Bloomberg reports Apple's car will have conventional features such as a steering wheel and pedals, but will lack full self-drive technology.

A painting of a futuristic car to resemble the Apple Car

We jumped on Midjourney to see what it made of the Apple Car rumours… (Image credit: Future / Midjourney)

That's not to say Apple is dropping self-drive altogether, which will use Lidar and radar sensors as opposed to AI controlled cameras, just that it's not prepared to hand over full control to the car to its AI system, codenamed Denali. This processor is said to be as powerful as four M2 chips combined, according to Bloomberg.

But, oh boy, that price. Despite lowering cost expectations from above $120,000 to just under $100,000 Apple's rumoured car will still be more expensive than most electric cars – a Tesla Model 3, for example, is $44,990 / £49,490. And in a way you could be getting less tech and fewer features as total self-driving is off the dashboard.

Read more:

Ian Dean
Ian Dean

Ian Dean is Digital Arts & Design Editor at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his love to bring the latest news on NFTs, video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Corel Painter, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

