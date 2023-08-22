M2 MacBook Air for under $1,000? Yes please!

By Beth Nicholls
published

The Apple laptop just got a $100 discount.

MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2, 2022) deal
(Image credit: Apple / Creative Bloq)

We've spotted a pretty great discount on the 13.6-inch MacBook Air (2022) sporting a fancy new M2 chip, at a super-low price of $999, down from $1,099, at B&H Photo. A laptop with these impressive specs under $1,000 is definitely worth snapping up.

Replacing the MacBook Air M1 (2021), this laptop is a little pricier, but in exchange offers a bigger and brighter display, is much thinner, and lighter, and is arguably Apple's most modern-looking MacBook Air to date. The deal we've found above is for the 256GB model fitted with 8GB of RAM, plus an 8-Core GPU which usually retails for $1,099. Take a look at our guide to the best MacBook for students for affordable yet capable alternatives. 

Today's best MacBook Air 13 M2 deal 

MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2, 2022)

MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2, 2022)
Was: $1,099
Now: $999 at B&H
Save: $100

Overview: This MacBook Air was given a slight redesign by Apple, offering a more utilitarian feel. It's great for creative professionals with a larger screen than the M1 model, a powerful M2 chip to tackle intense work, and superior battery life for the best performance. 

Key features: Display: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) | Processor: Apple M2 Chip (8-core)| RAM: 8GB|SSD: 256GB |Weight: 1.24kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port. 

Release date: July 2022. 

Price history: It's currently a difficult task to find this exact MacBook Air model on Amazon that isn't renewed, but the lowest we've seen this model for was $999 back on Amazon in July for Prime Day.

Current price: Apple: $1,099 | Best Buy: $1,099

Review consensus: We gave this MacBook Air a 4.5-star review when we tested it last August, and found it had excellent performance and battery life, but the price hike from the previous model was a little uncalled for and lost this laptop its value badge. This deal however justifies the price. 

CreativeBloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

View Deal

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2, 2022) in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. 

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

