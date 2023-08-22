M2 MacBook Air for under $1,000? Yes please!

We've spotted a pretty great discount on the 13.6-inch MacBook Air (2022) sporting a fancy new M2 chip, at a super-low price of $999, down from $1,099, at B&H Photo. A laptop with these impressive specs under $1,000 is definitely worth snapping up.

Replacing the MacBook Air M1 (2021), this laptop is a little pricier, but in exchange offers a bigger and brighter display, is much thinner, and lighter, and is arguably Apple's most modern-looking MacBook Air to date. The deal we've found above is for the 256GB model fitted with 8GB of RAM, plus an 8-Core GPU which usually retails for $1,099. Take a look at our guide to the best MacBook for students for affordable yet capable alternatives.

Today's best MacBook Air 13 M2 deal

MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2, 2022)

Was: $1,099

Now: $999 at B&H

Save: $100 Overview: This MacBook Air was given a slight redesign by Apple, offering a more utilitarian feel. It's great for creative professionals with a larger screen than the M1 model, a powerful M2 chip to tackle intense work, and superior battery life for the best performance. Key features: Display: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) | Processor: Apple M2 Chip (8-core)| RAM: 8GB|SSD: 256GB |Weight: 1.24kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port. Release date: July 2022. Price history: It's currently a difficult task to find this exact MacBook Air model on Amazon that isn't renewed, but the lowest we've seen this model for was $999 back on Amazon in July for Prime Day. Current price: Apple: $1,099 | Best Buy: $1,099 Review consensus: We gave this MacBook Air a 4.5-star review when we tested it last August, and found it had excellent performance and battery life, but the price hike from the previous model was a little uncalled for and lost this laptop its value badge. This deal however justifies the price. CreativeBloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

