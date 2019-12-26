Apple Sale Event: the best deals on iPad Pro (and Pencil) from Best Buy

Apple's latest iPad Pro is, without doubt, the best tablet a creative person can own. Fantastic apps such as Procreate, Affinity Designer, and Adobe Lightroom and now with native support for Photoshop, means the iPad Pro can pretty much do everything a high-specced laptop can do, but with the added bonus of having a class-leading stylus as well.

The great news for anyone looking to upgrade - or to simply to get on board with the iPad Pro - is that Best Buy is having an Apple Shopping Event over the holiday season with up to $200 off the latest models.

There are some fantastic offers on all models of the iPad Pro, as well as a great discount on the Apple Pencil, an almost essential buy if you're going to get the most out of the iPad Pro. And, if you're looking for something more traditional in the shape of a laptop, there are some great offers on recent MacBook Pro models too.

In order to get the full discounts advertised here, you'll need to sign up for a Best Buy account, which only takes a few seconds if you login with your Google account.

Below, we've picked our favourites from the sale.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (latest model) | 256 GB with Wi-Fi (Space Gray or Silver): $ 1,149.99 $949.99

Save $200 : If you want to get the full iPad Pro drawing experience then we recommend the 12.9" model. The additional screen space will help you be more expressive with your creations. This 256 GB version with Wi-Fi will have enough storage for all your apps and plenty of photos and drawing files. View Deal

Apple Pencil second generation | Was $129.00 Now $109.99

Save $19.01: Pretty much an essential purchase for anyone looking to use their iPad as a drawing tool the second generation Apple Pencil has an amazingly-low latency (it really is just like drawing with a real pencil on paper) and neatly attaches to (and charges) the side of the iPad Pro for ease of use.View Deal

Searching for UK deals on the iPad Pro? Take a look at these...