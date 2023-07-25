These Apple sneakers could be yours – but would you want them?

Apple's known for stunning tech design, but could it also take its sleek minimalist approach to clothing? Well, it's often forgotten, but Apple did actually make forays into clothing design many years ago, including with limited edition sneakers made for employees.

Apple uses 'Air' branding for iPads and MacBooks, but these rare clogs suggest it could also have given Nike's Air Max some competition. A pair has appeared for auction at Sotheby's, but the price tag makes the Apple Vision Pro looks cheap. Featuring the old rainbow Apple logo, they're going for $50,000.

Image 1 of 2 Apple sneakers up for sale on Sotheby's website (Image credit: Sotheby's) (Image credit: Sotheby's)

Sotheby's has listed a size 10.5 pair of white Omega Sports Apple Sneakers. Designed exclusively for Apple employees as a reward at a national sales convention in the 1990s, the sports shoes have the chunky style typical of the era in an all-white design with air pads in the heels and the rainbow Apple logo on both the sides and the tongues of each shoe.

The auction house says they're in new condition but clarifies that they may feature signs of their age such as light marks on the toe boxes and yellowing around the midsoles, although that could add to their vintage charm. They also come with an alternative set of red laces.

It's not the only time that Apple clothing was produced. In 1986, it launched The Apple Collection. As reported by The Trad, it very much of its time, with brightly coloured snap shirts and polos, and of course the then rainbow-coloured Apple logo.

Image 1 of 2 The Apple Collection from 1986 (Image credit: Apple / The Trad) The Apple Collection from 1986 (Image credit: Apple / The Trad)

Sotheby's says that 22,000 Apple consumers purchased clothing and accessories from the brand in 1985. For products outside of Apple’s zone of expertise, the company would partner with brands such as Lamy, Honda and Braun to apply Apple branding to various white-label products. Some of them can fetch big money today (if you're on the look out for bargains on Apple's more traditional product range, make sure you see our guide to the best Apple deals).