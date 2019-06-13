Get an Apple Watch Series 4 for under £60!

With its amazing design, brilliant battery life, and focus on fitness, it's no surprise that the Apple Watch Series 4 is regarded as the best smartwatch money can buy. However, it's also the priciest smartwatch on the market. But if you've got an Apple Watch Series 3 or an appropriate smartphone that you're ready to trade in, you could save a whopping £340 on the RRP at John Lewis.

The timing of this deal is no surprise. With Amazon Prime Day 2019 just around the corner, online retailers are dropping their prices on a range of goods. Depending on what you currently own, you could be the proud owner of an Apple Watch Series 4 model for just £59. For a list of full what you can trade in, click here.

What sets the Apple Watch Series 4 apart from previous models is a screen that stretches to the edge of the device. Other improvements include better colour depth and unparalleled access to third-party apps.

There are plenty of models to choose from on the John Lewis site, but take a look at some of the most eye-catching smartwatches below.

Apple Watch Series 4, white £499 £159 at John Lewis

Save up to £340: To get Apple's signature aesthetic, why not go for the silver aluminium case model with white strap. This 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 is yours with a two-year guarantee for a mere £159.View Deal

