Art students create budget parody of the John Lewis Christmas ad

Unless you've been without social media today, chances are that you've seen that the latest John Lewis Christmas advert is here and has warmed the heart of the internet. Featuring Buster the Boxer longing to bounce on a trampoline with other garden critters, the film is sure to become one of the season's most memorable online and print ad campaigns.

But with Christmas being a stressful and expensive time of year, students from the London School of Communication Arts are here bring us back to earth with a money-saving message courtesy of their budget parody of the official John Lewis commercial.

Considering that this year's John Lewis advert took six months and £6million to make, looking after the pennies is a timely message. By teaming up with MyVoucherCodes, the students managed to make their own, cheaper version for just £600.

Complete with pipe cleaner puppets and animals bouncing up and down on strings, it's a cost-effective reminder that money isn't everything, especially when it comes to the festive period.