John Lewis Christmas advert 2016 is here – and it's a CG delight!

UK department store John Lewis has today released it's much anticipated Christmas advert. And once again they've pulled out all the stops. Unlike last year's pulling at the heart strings, sweet old man exiled from the planet offering, this year sees Buster the boxer dog and various other animals enjoy the delights of a trampoline.

Originally bought and constructed for Summer, the ads youngest human star, the night before Christmas, Buster has to watch on enviously as the neighbourhood's wildlife have a great time leaping around on the extravagant gift. Costing around one million to make, the ad features beautiful CGI versions of bouncing Buster, foxes, a badger, squirrel and hedgehog.

Now, we don't know about you, but we're a little in love with Buster already, and it's refreshing to see John Lewis move away from the so-called "sadvertising" we're so used to seeing this time of year.