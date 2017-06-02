Artist makes animated GIF tutorials to teach you pixel art

If you've seen great examples of pixel art and been inspired to make some yourself, it's possible that you might have quickly given up in frustration. Its low-resolution nature really means that you have nowhere to hide. Every pixel matters, and careless execution will stand out a mile.
To make it easier for you to learn the secrets of pixel art, game artist and programmer has come up with a brilliant way to impart his accumulated pixel art knowledge.
Rather than write out a load of long-winded instructions, he's instead releasing a series of detailed tutorials in the form of animated pixel art GIFs.
There's a new one every Tuesday, and each one covers a different aspect of pixel art, cramming a surprising amount of information into a 256 x 256 image (albeit doubled up in size so you can actually read what he has to say).
So far, Medeiros has released animated tutorials on everything from the fundamentals of pixel art through to more advanced techniques such as animation, rendering tricks and creating magical effects.
They're all available to view on Medeiros' Patreon page. You're welcome to sign up and support his work, but Medeiros believes that education should be free, and says that he'll try to make all of his amazing tutorials accessible to as many people as possible.
Like this? Then check out these related articles: