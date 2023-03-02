Can anything stop God Of War Ragnarök at the BAFTA Games Awards 2023?

The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 just announced the complete list of nominees and one game is ahead already on bragging rights. God Of War Ragnarök has amassed 14 nominations, more than any other game, including Elden Ring and indie hit Stray, so can anything stop it?

In total 45 games have been nominated this year, including Cult Of The Lamb in 'best game design', Horizon Forbidden West in 'best animation' and Elden Ring for 'best artistic achievement'. You can catch up with what we've thought of these games in our Elden Ring review, our Horizon Forbidden West review, and our God Of War Ragnarök review.

But it's Sony Santa Monica that threatens to dominate this year's BAFTA Games Awards 2023, which aims to celebrate the "art and craft of games and the people who make them". The winners will be revealed in a splashy event on 30 March, broadcast on BAFTA's Twitch channel (opens in new tab).

Can Elden Ring beat the favourite, God Of War: Ragnarök, at this year's BAFTA Games Awards 2023? (Image credit: From Software)

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: "Congratulations to all our nominees, and to the thousands of talented craftspeople behind today’s nominated games. This year’s BAFTA Games Awards recognise extraordinary storytelling, craft and performance. It’s a real privilege, not only to celebrate the breadth and depth of talent in the games industry, but also to bring their work to the wider public."

In case you think it's all over and God Of War Ragnarök is going to clean up, I think there could be a surprise in store. Indie-cat-game Stray has got eight nominations, epic role-player Elden Ring has seven and there are five nominations each for A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Immortality, Tunic and Vampire Survivors. I have a feeling Elden Ring could do well this year.

BAFTA Games Awards 2023 nominations

Here is the full list of all the BAFTA Games Awards nominees for 2023, including art music and performances. The question is, can any of them fend off God Of War Ragnarök? (Hint, maybe Elden Ring.)

Best game Cult Of The Lamb

Elden Ring

God Of War Ragnarök

Marvel Snap

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Debut game As Dusk Falls

The Case of the Golden Idol

Stray

Trombone

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Game design Cult Of The Lamb

Elden Ring

God Of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

British game Citizen Sleeper

OlliOlli World

Rollerdrome

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Vampire Survivors

Animation Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Sifu

Stray

Artistic Achievement A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Immortality

Pentiment

Tunic

Narrative A Plague Tale: Requiem

Citizen Sleeper

God of War Ragnarök

Immortality

Pentiment

Stray

Audio Achievement A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Stray

Tunic

Original property Citizen Sleeper

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

Sifu

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Technical achievement Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

The Last of Us Part I

Stray

Evolving game Apex Legends

Dreams

The Elder Scrolls Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Forza Horizon 5

No Man’s Sky

Family Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Game beyond entertainment Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction Is Forever

Gibbon: Beyond The Trees

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Not For Broadcast

We’ll Always Have Paris

Multiplayer Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

EA Sports FIFA 23

Elden Ring

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Music A Plague Tale: Requiem

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Stray

Tunic

Performer in a leading role Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry

Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarök

Performer in a supporting role Adam J. Harrington as Sindri in God of War Ragnarök

Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality

Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War Ragnarök

Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War Ragnarök

Ryan Hurst as Thor in God of War Ragnarök

