Can anything stop God Of War Ragnarök at the BAFTA Games Awards 2023?

The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 just announced the complete list of nominees and one game is ahead already on bragging rights. God Of War Ragnarök has amassed 14 nominations, more than any other game, including Elden Ring and indie hit Stray, so can anything stop it?
In total 45 games have been nominated this year, including Cult Of The Lamb in 'best game design', Horizon Forbidden West in 'best animation' and Elden Ring for 'best artistic achievement'. You can catch up with what we've thought of these games in our Elden Ring review, our Horizon Forbidden West review, and our God Of War Ragnarök review.
But it's Sony Santa Monica that threatens to dominate this year's BAFTA Games Awards 2023, which aims to celebrate the "art and craft of games and the people who make them". The winners will be revealed in a splashy event on 30 March, broadcast on BAFTA's Twitch channel (opens in new tab).
Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: "Congratulations to all our nominees, and to the thousands of talented craftspeople behind today’s nominated games. This year’s BAFTA Games Awards recognise extraordinary storytelling, craft and performance. It’s a real privilege, not only to celebrate the breadth and depth of talent in the games industry, but also to bring their work to the wider public."
In case you think it's all over and God Of War Ragnarök is going to clean up, I think there could be a surprise in store. Indie-cat-game Stray has got eight nominations, epic role-player Elden Ring has seven and there are five nominations each for A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Immortality, Tunic and Vampire Survivors. I have a feeling Elden Ring could do well this year.
BAFTA Games Awards 2023 nominations
Here is the full list of all the BAFTA Games Awards nominees for 2023, including art music and performances. The question is, can any of them fend off God Of War Ragnarök? (Hint, maybe Elden Ring.)
Best game
- Cult Of The Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God Of War Ragnarök
- Marvel Snap
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Debut game
- As Dusk Falls
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- Stray
- Trombone
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Game design
- Cult Of The Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God Of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
British game
- Citizen Sleeper
- OlliOlli World
- Rollerdrome
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Vampire Survivors
Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Sifu
- Stray
Artistic Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Immortality
- Pentiment
- Tunic
Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Citizen Sleeper
- God of War Ragnarök
- Immortality
- Pentiment
- Stray
Audio Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Stray
- Tunic
Original property
- Citizen Sleeper
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- Sifu
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Technical achievement
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- The Last of Us Part I
- Stray
Evolving game
- Apex Legends
- Dreams
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Forza Horizon 5
- No Man’s Sky
Family
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Game beyond entertainment
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction Is Forever
- Gibbon: Beyond The Trees
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
- Not For Broadcast
- We’ll Always Have Paris
Multiplayer
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
- EA Sports FIFA 23
- Elden Ring
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Stray
- Tunic
Performer in a leading role
- Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
- Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality
- Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry
- Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarök
Performer in a supporting role
- Adam J. Harrington as Sindri in God of War Ragnarök
- Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality
- Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War Ragnarök
- Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War Ragnarök
- Ryan Hurst as Thor in God of War Ragnarök
