The 4 things worth buying in Best Buy's Black Friday sale

The Best Buy Black Friday sale has officially begun (yes, already). A whole three weeks before Black Friday itself, the US and Canada-focused retail giant has launched its discounts. There's always a chance it may cut prices further, but for now Best Buy is claiming that the current deals are the extent of its Black Friday sale (additional offers are available for Best Buy Plus and Total members).

So what's worth buying and what isn't? To save you the slog of sifting through the deals yourself, we've picked out four Best Buy Black Friday deals that genuinely are best buys, and four that are actually cheaper elsewhere. For more savings, make sure you check out our round up of Apple Black Friday 2023 deals.

Four Best Buy Black Friday deals that are worth considering

LG A2 OLED 4K TV (48-inch): $1,299.99 $549 at Best Buy

Save $750: The A2 is an entry-level model in LG's 4K OLED TV lineup, but it still costs a packet at full price. With stock now declining, Best Buy's offering a handsome Black Friday discount on the 48-inch model. Despite the entry-level tag this has LG's Alpha α7 Gen5 processor, which delivers sharp images and great HDR. $549 for a 4K OLED TV of this calibre is a great deal.

Sony Bravia OLED 4K TV (65-inch): $2,599.99 $1,499 at Best Buy

Save $1,100: If you're looking to splash on a big TV with high-end specs, this Sony Bravia model is the Best Buy Black Friday deal to go for. XR OLED Contrast Pro and XR Triluminos Pro provide stunning colour and contrast, you get Google TV for streaming and this is also a great option for PS5 gaming thanks to HDMI 2.1 features such as 4K/120, auto HDR tone mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. It's still an investment but this deal represents a 42% saving.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $1,799.99 $1,399 at Best Buy

Save $400: Our only real gripe with the Surface Laptop 5 when we reviewed it was its price. Now with $400 off, I think it's much more worthy of consideration. It has a nice design and touch display, and higher end configuration with the Intel i7-1255U chip and 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is cut out for most creative needs, though not for more serious gaming or video editing.

Asus TUF Gaming A16: $1,099.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $350: If you're more interested in a laptop for gaming, this excellent budget-friendly option from Asus offers more tempting value than ever in this Black Friday deal. With an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU and RX 7600S GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage, it has reliable specs to handle AAA PC gaming. This price beats Amazon by $230.

...and three Best Buy Black Friday deals that are cheaper elsewhere

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $50: A 25% per cent saving on Apple's best earbuds might sound like a good deal, but we've been seeing this price on and off ever since the AirPods Pro 2 were released last year. And right now, Amazon has them for $10 cheaper at $189.99, which is just $1 off the lowest price we've seen.

Surface Pro 9 i7, 16GB RAM: $1,599 $1,344 at Best Buy

Save $255.99 I'm a big fan of the Surface Pro 9, and I'm actually writing this article on this very device. It's a great Windows-running tablet that turns into a laptop if you buy the Type Cover. But this Best Buy deal isn't the lowest price available right now. Amazon has the same high-end i7, 16GB RAM configuration for $1,248.99, although stock seems to be low.

Samsung T7 Shield 4TB SSD: $289.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $40: This is my favourite external SSD. I've been using one for a year now as my main day-to-day backup for photos and video. It's reassuringly robust, compact and has a nice grippy texture and finish. But $40 off on a 4TB SSD? Surely we can do better than that? Indeed we can, Amazon has the same drive for $221.99 (although you'll need to be quick because stock is low).

Black Friday itself falls on Friday 24 November, but as we can see, Best Buy isn't the only retailer offering discounts already, even if it's one of the first to start using the 'Black Friday' name. Target is also running Black Friday deals, promising to match the price if it gets lower later in the month (on its own site that is). Meanwhile, Walmart says its Black Friday sale will start on 8 November and Amazon on 17 November.

To save you from having to sift through each retailers' site, make sure you're following our roundups. We're reporting on the best MacBook Black Friday deals and the best drawing tablet Black Friday deals as well as Cricut Black Friday deals.