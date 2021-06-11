This cafe's 2D interior design has to be seen to be believed

Ever found yourself really wishing you lived inside a black-and-white 2D colouring book? Us neither, but this delightfully surreal cafe in Russia might just change your mind. It certainly brings new meaning to the phrase 'flat design'.

Café Bw, currently in both Moscow and Saint Petersburg, has become a social media sensation thanks to its quirky monochromatic interior design. Like a set from one of the most famous animated music videos ever (we are of course talking about A-Ha's Take on Me), it's a comic-book inspired treat.

Inside the 2D cafe (Image credit: Café Bw)

With every surface and piece of furniture rendered in stark black-and-white, the whole thing looks decidedly two-dimensional. And while it also looks like it might be ever-so-slightly headache-inducing after a while, the interior is clearly a hit – the cafe's website reveals hundreds of Instagram snaps taken inside. Because if you visit a trendy spot without one of the best camera phones, did it even happen?

“The decision to open a coffee shop in an interesting format came in the fall of 2019," the cafe's owner Solbon told Bored Panda. The renovation took just over a month, and around 100 kg of paint was used.

From Wes Anderson-inspired Simpsons makeovers to fictional homes reimagined by famous artists, we've seen all sorts of weird and wonderful concepts when it comes to interior design – but this has to be one of the zaniest real-world examples we've seen. Inspired to mock up your own interior design? Check out today's best Adobe Creative Cloud deals below.

