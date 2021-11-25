This Alienware Black Friday deal is selling out fast

Save $530 on this super-fast gaming monitor while stocks last.

There are some great Black Friday gaming monitor deals out there but scooping almost 60% off of the Alienware 25 AW2521H is one of the hottest we've seen. Billed as the world's fastest monitor, with a refresh rate of 360Hz, it's kind of a big deal.

Dell has slashed the price of the Alienware 25 from $909.99 to jus $379.99, a staggering price drop of $530. That's an huge discount on a gaming monitor packed with tech, including Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer, a 1ms GtG Fast IPS response time and sRGB 99% colour coverage. This delivers the kind of refresh rate, smooth motion, and exceptionally low input lag of far more expensive monitors. So what's the downside? The Alienware 25 AW2521H IPS panel has a low contrast ratio, so it's not ideal for dark-room play. 

Yet, for the price the Alienware 25 AW2521H packs in the tech that will suit all jobs, not just gaming. This monitor is just as capable of supporting your art and editing needs as it is winning in Battlefield 2042. If you're looking for art-specific monitors take a look at our Black Friday monitor deals and our round up of the best Dell monitors for Black Friday.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor – AW2521H: $909.99 $379.99 at Dell
Save $530: A tech-heavy gaming monitor boasting one of the fastest refresh rates on the market at a low-low price, and it's great for all your digital art needs too. Almost 60% off? That's a bargain.
DEAL EXPIRES: 27 November 11.59pm

Don't feel like you're missing out if you're not based in the US, we're tracking all of the deals for the Alienware 25 AW2518H and have them listed below. But hurry, it's already sold out on Dell's UK site.

