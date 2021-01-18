Black Friday 2021: When it is and what deals can we expect?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 are a way off yet, but if you're planning on investing in, well, anything new this year, it's worth knowing when the biggest retail event in the calendar is happening. And what deals might be on the cards this time around.

If Black Friday 2021 follows in last year's footsteps, we expect to see some incredible offers, including everything from the best Nintendo Switch deals and Apple deals, to huge savings on Adobe software and epic drawing tablet discounts.

The best way to get all the top offers is to be prepared, which is why we've outlined everything you might need to know about Black Friday 2021 right here. And while we can't say exactly what each retailer has planned this year, we can share a selection of deals from last year, which will hopefully provide a teaser.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday traditionally starts the weekend after Thanksgiving, which would mean this year it would fall on 26 November, with Cyber Monday following shortly after on the 29 November.

That said, for the last couple of years we've seen retailers start Black Friday sales earlier than this, with some using the whole of November to push the epic retail event. This year we don't expect any different, although most retailers tend to save the very best deals for the official Black Friday weekend.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021: What deals can we expect?

The deals we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 were among some of the best we've seen since Creative Bloq started covering the retail event. While usually retailers offer older models at discounted prices, this year we saw amazing offers on some recently released products, including Apple's new M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops.

We also saw Adobe knock an impressive 20% off it's Creative Cloud suite, and some games console offers, including some unbeatable Nintendo Switch deals, in the both the UK and US, which were hard to argue with. Based on previous years, Black Friday 2021 will see deals on a whole range of items, including top tech, creative software, furniture and home essentials.

If you're planning on investing in any major tech or large appliances this year but aren't in any major hurry, it may serve you well to hold off until Black Friday 2021 prices have been revealed. There really is something for everyone during this dedicated weekend of sales, so no matter what sort of deal you're looking for, you're sure to find something of interest.

Black Friday 2020 sales still running: US

Today's best deal Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360: This brand new Surface Pro 7 comes with the fantastic Type Cover (usually around $100 by itself) thrown in for good measure. This model comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, but there are savings if you want to upgrade, too.View Deal

Samsung QN32Q50RAFXZA Flat 32" QLED 4K Smart TV: $499.99 $447.99 at Amazon

Save $52: If you're happy with a small TV, here's your guy. You can find 32-inchers a lot cheaper than this, but they'll be without 4K QLED screen. This one will give you an ultra-sharp picture with almost as much contrast as you'd get from an OLED display.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 (2020): $1,299 $1,239 at B&H Photo

Save $60: The incredible new MacBook Pro with an M1 chip now has a tasty $60 off this 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD model. these will sell out quickly so it's best to snap one up now if you want one. Need more storage?



View Deal

Black Friday 2020 sales still running: UK

Nintendo Switch Lite & various game bundles: £244.98 £239 at Game.co.uk

Save £5.98: Another modest saving but still anything is better than nothing, right? Bundle deals include top games such as Super Mario 3D All Stars, Mario Kart 8 and Pikmin 3 Deluxe.



View Deal

LEGO Technic app-Controlled Top Gear Rally Car: £124.99 £103.05 at Amazon

Save £21: A brilliant deal on a Lego remote controlled rally car, which connects to the Lego Technic CONTROL+ app on your device. Get building the car then download the app and enjoy!

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS running watch: £129.99 £89 at Amazon

Save £40: One of the best deals we've seen so far, this is the lowest price the Garmin Forerunner has ever been. Part of the early Cyber Monday Amazon sale, this quality running watch features a high-resolution display and built-in GPS that tracks how far, how fast and where you run – all for under £100!



View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £195 at Laptops Direct

Save £54: With unrivalled sound quality and noise-cancelling tech, Apple's AirPods Pro are the best of the best when it comes to the iconic white wireless earbuds. And at a saving of over £50, this is an incredible deal on the top-of-the-range AirPods.

View Deal

Black Friday 2021 sales: Retailers to watch

As we mentioned earlier, most retailers across the globe get involved with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales each year. For reference, here is a list of the retailers who offered some of the biggest and best deals in 2020: