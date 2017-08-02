Bring your art to life with the Corel Painter 2018 upgrade

Every artist deserves to upgrade the tools of their craft every now and then. With the Corel Painter 2018 Upgrade Bundle, you can take your art to the next level with the latest and greatest tools for artists. Get this collection of apps on sale for 52% off the retail price!

At the centre of the Corel Painter Upgrade 2018 Bundle is Corel Painter, one of the most powerful apps for digital artists. You don't have to own a previous version of the app to grab the Upgrade Bundle, as you'll score the full version of the app. Pair it with the powerful photo touchup app AfterShot 3 and the collection of custom brushes offered by ParticleShop and you'll be able to create without limitations.

Read more: Corel Painter 2019 review