Brutal typography poster puts a Comic Sans user in their place

Few things are more universally hated in the world of design than Comic Sans. Originally inflicted upon the world back in 1994 after creator Vincent Connare apparently knocked it off in an afternoon, the infamous font continues to irritate graphic designers to this very day. Even the man who inspired it is eager to distance himself.

The latest example of Comic Sans-ignited fury comes from this photo posted on Twitter by Russell Alton, AKA Your Trusted Wizard. When an annoyed resident used the dreaded typeface in a snarky ad asking people to clean up after their dogs, one type-loving neighbour was prompted to ask the original poster to clean up their own mess.

Comic Sans: It's like dog poo for the eyes

This rebuttal has been shared about online to the glee and disgust of designers, and it's certainly got us pondering which is worse: the trauma of treading on dog poo or the unprovoked appearance of Comic Sans?

