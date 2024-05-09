I don't rate all budget office chairs – but this one punches above its weight

By
published

Let's look at what you actually get when buying an office chair for under $250.

Two pretty great ergonomic chairs.
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

I've just finished reviewing what I consider to be the ultimate ergonomic office chairs: the Embody from Herman Miller. Sure it'll rinse your bank account to the tune of $1,500 – if you get a good deal on it – but for that, you get the best engineered ergonomics currently available...  And that got me thinking. 

Practically no one reading that review is going to buy that chair. Creative Bloq caters to creative professionals who would rather spend money on their next Wacom Cintiq or MacBook Pro than on the thing they park their butts on. However, I've also had enough success introducing this audience to the best budget office chairs to know that enough of you have probably heard of back health and the benefits of ergonomics, and since you're reading this, I thought I'd break down what you should realistically expect, or even demand, from a budget chair under $250. 

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.