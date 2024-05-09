I don't rate all budget office chairs – but this one punches above its weight

I've just finished reviewing what I consider to be the ultimate ergonomic office chairs: the Embody from Herman Miller. Sure it'll rinse your bank account to the tune of $1,500 – if you get a good deal on it – but for that, you get the best engineered ergonomics currently available... And that got me thinking.

Practically no one reading that review is going to buy that chair. Creative Bloq caters to creative professionals who would rather spend money on their next Wacom Cintiq or MacBook Pro than on the thing they park their butts on. However, I've also had enough success introducing this audience to the best budget office chairs to know that enough of you have probably heard of back health and the benefits of ergonomics, and since you're reading this, I thought I'd break down what you should realistically expect, or even demand, from a budget chair under $250.

Right now, I think the best budget office chair that $250 can buy is the Sihoo M57, currently on sale at Amazon. But what do you get, and what don't you get, in terms of design, ergonomics and build? Let's have a look...

Ergonomics

(Image credit: Future)

As the writer of our best office chair for back pain guide, I've been a little fixated on all things ergonomic when it comes to chairs for the last few years. It's a bit of a buzz word, but it basically means anything that supports the natural curve of your back, in particular the lumbar area. It also extends to general comfort and adjustability of the chair – anything that can help you achieve a healthy sitting position.

Now, that may sound in depth and complex, but a lot of budget chairs punch well above their weight when it comes to ergonomics. Companies like Sihoo (and they feature quite a bit in this article as they offer some of the best value budget ergo chairs right now), include in-built lumbar support in most of their budget to mid-price range.

That doesn't mean all budget chairs will be a joy to sit in like the Embody or the Aeron. But most, if not all, will have the basic adjustment options – up/down for arm rests; up/down chair height; recline back; forward/back seat. And, more importantly to this section, they will have lumbar support (sometimes adjustable, often not).

Verdict: Lumbar support almost guaranteed (not so much comfort)

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Design

(Image credit: Branch/Himoni)

This is where things get a little rough. I cannot with clear conscience tell you that budget office chairs look good. They really don't. When you sit one next to the likes of my favourite mid-range chair, the Verve from Branch – currently hovering around the $600 over at Amazon – well, I'll let the image speak for itself.

No I won't – budget chairs looks horrible! They often look like dentist chairs, almost always come in either black or an off white that you just know is going to pick up marks. And due to budget constraint, the cheap materials used (more on that below) are often used sparingly. So basically you get simple plastic skeletons wrapped by mesh.

The resulting design is always simple. That's a nice way of putting it... they just don't look very appealing. How important that is to you when compared to the far lower price you're paying is obviously something that only you can answer.

Verdict: Budget office chairs don't look great, and the design is always simple.

Build quality

(Image credit: Future)

This also ties into how you get these chairs at such low prices. You will almost always be dealing with inexpensive hard plastic, mesh coverings and a metal base.

Budget office chairs often feel like they're a little bit cheap, because they are. And especially with companies like Sihoo or Hinomi, delivering the chair in several pieces, you will have to construct the chair from the ground up. The high end chairs come fully constructed, and feel like it. They don't shift when they're not meant to, they don't feel like they may collapse if you lean back just that little bit further...

However, some budget chairs, like the Sihoo M57, offer the chair fully contructed for a further $50 or so, so that's definitely worth considering before you buy.

Verdict: Budget chairs feel a little cheap, because they often are. They can still be comfortable.

Bottom line

If a low price point is all important to you, then there are a few great budget chairs out there that also offer good ergonomics. They won't look pretty, or feel particularly good quality, but they'll do the job, and anyway you'd rather spend that extra money on something important, like the brand new iPad Pro (M4).

However, if you save a bit more, the range of designs and quality in ergonomics really does expand your options.