The best cheap GoPro deals for filmmakers and creatives

Welcome to Creative Bloq's guide to the best GoPro deals. Thanks to their fantastic footage, extreme durability and portable nature, GoPro cameras have quickly become the go-to tool for filming POV (point-of-view) videos.

GoPro Hero cameras have survived being dropped from aeroplanes, being taken near volcanoes, being submerged in the ocean and a whole lot more. There's almost nothing these little devices can't take. But this level of toughness doesn't come cheap, which is where our guide to the best GoPro deals comes in. Read on for the best cheap GoPro offers right now.

GoPro cameras also offer the user multiple field-of-view (FOV) options, and many newer models such as the Hero7 Black give you the option to shoot at an incredibly slick 240fps, for super-slow-motion creative effects. GoPros also take excellent stills, and often have a burst mode to give you even more shooting flexibility.

The latest Hero cameras can shoot 12MP stills and 4K video in glorious 60p, and the newest Hero7 Black also offers HyperSmooth stabilisation to keep your videos smooth even when the camera is being shaken around, and boasts a revamped microphone system for improved sound quality.

Our tool automatically searches all the major retailers to find the best GoPro deals at any time. This includes everything from the updated top-end GoPro Hero7 Black, the new mid-range GoPro Hero7 Silver and White models, and the GoPro Karma drones, right down to older models, which still offer impressive quality and can be found for great prices online.

We've run through the filming capabilities on each model below, so you can find the cheapest GoPro for your needs. Here are the best GoPro cameras for filming you can buy – and the best GoPro deals available right now for each model.

The best cheap GoPro deals you can buy

01. GoPro Hero7 Black deals

The best GoPro on the block

FOV: Super view, Wide, Medium, Narrow | 4K video: up to 60fps | 1080p video: up to 240fps | Stills: 12MP | Burst: up to 30fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Auto low light: Yes

Great 4K video and image quality

Water-resistant without housing

HyperSmooth is very effective

Still a bit costly

Can struggle with voice commands

The newest GoPro Hero 7 Black has a similar design and specification to last year's excellent Hero 6, with a custom-designed GP1 processor that captures the same 4K video at 60 frames per second and 12MP wide-angle stills, and it can shoot 1080p at a massive 240fps, for super-smooth 8x slow mo.

This newer model has added features that make a serious difference to the overall experience of using a GoPro camera. This starts with the new HyperSmooth video stabilisation feature that just about eliminates shaky video. An upgrade over the Hero 6 sees this feature now usable on 60fps 4K video too. There's now a time-lapse feature too and greater audio dynamic range.

The UI has also had a drastic overhaul, with swipes and better voice command support making it easier to operate on the move. In short the best GoPro camera just got even better, and launching at a lower price than the Hero6's launch price, it's a no brainer if you want the most powerful GoPro there is.

02. GoPro Hero7 Silver deals

A new mid-range GoPro offers good value for money

FOV: Super view, Wide, Medium, Narrow | 4K video: up to 30fps | 1080p video: up to 240fps | Stills: 12MP | Burst: up to 30fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Auto low light: Yes

60fps video at 1440p and 1080p

Under £300

Only 30fps 4K video

Lacks the advanced video stabilisation of the Hero7 Black

The GoPro Hero 7 Silver is a new mid-range tier in the GoPro lineup, coming in at a more affordable price than the Hero7 Black and shaving a few aspects from the specification. It only does 4K video at 30fps, but retains 60fps recording at 1440p and 1080p, which most action camera seekers will probably find acceptable for great quality video at a much more affordable price.

The stills sensor is down to 10MP and it lacks the new HyperSmooth video stabilisation feature of the Hero7 Black, relying on the older generation's standard stabilisation features, but adopting the newer models swipe-based interface. But at this pricing it's a more palatable option.

03. GoPro Hero6 Black deals

Last year's flagship GoPro camera is now a bargain

FOV: Super view, Wide, Medium, Narrow | 4K video: up to 60fps | 1080p video: up to 240fps | Stills: 12MP | Burst: up to 30fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Auto low light: Yes

60fps 4K video capture

Excellent image stabilisation

Water-resistant without housing

Lacks the nice user interface of the modern flagship Hero7

The GoPro Hero6 Black finally introduced 4K video recording at 60fps to the GoPro lineup and with it, a big improvement in video quality. The newer Hero7 model retains these specifications, with the same 12MP still images, and although that model has an improved user interface and video stabilisation feature, you'll get the same high quality video quality from the Hero6. That means there are some great deals to be found on the older model, and it remains a solid deal.

04. GoPro Hero7 White deals

The cheapest current GoPro camera is an affordable option for 1080p video

FOV: Super view, Wide, Medium, Narrow | 4K video: none | 1080p video: up to 60fps | WVGA video: up to 240fps | Stills: 10MP | Burst: up to 15fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Auto low light: Yes

60fps 1080p recording

Under £200

No 4K support

The new Hero7 White offers a 10MP still camera and solid 60fps 1080p video, omitting higher resolutions, but dropping the price to £179.99 / $199.99, which means you get an up-to-date GoPro model at a price that makes it an easy choice. It retains all the basic hardware features of the pricier models, such as image stabilisation (although not the advanced HyperSmooth feature that's exclusive to the Hero7) a 2in LCD and voice control.

05. GoPro Hero5 Black deals

An excellent GoPro camera – and now cheaper

FOV: Super view, Wide, Medium, Narrow | 4K video: up to 30fps | 1080p video: up to 120fps | WVGA video: up to 240fps | Stills: 12MP | Burst: up to 30fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Auto low light: Yes

4K video capture

Touchscreen for easy controls

Much cheaper than newer model

No EIS for 4K

The good thing about new and improved models, is the older versions usually see a price cut – and that's exactly what's happened with the still-excellent GoPro Hero5 Black. This model records fantastic 4K footage, albeit at 30fps instead of 60, but depending on what you're using the camera for this might not matter – especially given the money you’re saving through the better GoPro deals available. Electronic image stabilisation (EIS) isn’t as good as the newer model either, but other than that, the GoPro Hero5 Black has a huge amount going for it. Image quality is superb, with vibrant colours and crisp, sharp detail.

Visually, it’s identical to the Hero6 Black, with built-in waterproofing to 10m without a separate case, dual microphones and voice control. There's a reason why the GoPro Hero5 Black received rave reviews when it first launched: this is a fantastic action camera – and the lower price point makes it a very compelling option indeed.

06. GoPro Hero deals (2018 model)

The best cheap GoPro with a touchscreen

FOV: Wide, Medium, Narrow | 1080p video: up to 60fps | Stills: 10MP | Burst: up to 10fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Auto low light: Yes

Great value for a touchscreen GoPro

Excellent HD footage

Decent image quality

No exposure control

Don't be confused by the GoPro Hero 2018. The company released a GoPro Hero years ago – but this is a new version, and it's vastly improved on the original. (If you're worried about accidentally buying the similar-looking older version, just avoid ones with a big round red light on the front – like this one.) The new GoPro Hero is a fantastic budget version of its siblings. Forget about 4K shooting; we're at the cheap GoPro wedge of the market here. But you do get a smooth 60fps performance at 1080p. And like the models above, it's waterproof up to 10m without a separate case.

If you're not sure how much you're going to really use a GoPro, this is the cheapest one to get with the added functionality of a touchscreen – something the cheaper GoPro Sessions (see below) don't have – making this is an inexpensive travel companion, and a great entry point into action filming.

07. GoPro Hero5 Session deals

The cheapest 4K GoPro camera

FOV: Super view, Wide, Medium, Narrow | 4K video: up to 30fps | 1080p video: up to 90fps | Stills: 10MP | Burst: up to 30fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Auto low light: Yes

Small and discrete design

Stable 4K video capture

Incredible value

No GPS

If 4K video recording is the one thing you can't live without on your new GoPro action camera, then the GoPro Hero 5 Session if your cheapest option. The cube-shaped and water-resistant GoPro has been a big hit since launch, thanks to its super low price and small size, which makes it the most unobtrusive action camera around. The lack of a touchscreen has some users looking towards the more expensive numbered Black models, though.

08. GoPro Hero Session deals

The cheapest GoPro you can buy

FOV: Wide, Medium | 1080p video: up to 60fps | Stills: 8MP | Burst: up to 10fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Auto low light: Yes

Discrete cube-shaped design

Water resistant and built to last

Good battery performance

No 4k recording

As if the GoPro Hero 5 Session (above) wasn't already incredibly cheap, GoPro released this budget version afterwards. The GoPro Hero Session doesn't give you 4K recording – but you get 1080p at 60fps, which is great value for money. Stills and burst mode take a hit quality-wise, though, if you're wanting to use them much in addition to filming. Unlike the models above, there's no SuperView field-of-view shooting (Wide is still available though) so any 4:3 shooting won't be stretched out to fill widescreens on playback. While it's not the best for shooting footage you'll want to watch over and over again, this GoPro has been very popular for beginners – or as a reliable camera for commuting cyclists and bikers (it attaches nicely to helmets). It's amazing how other road users behave around you when they see you're sporting a camera.

09. GoPro Hero4 Black deals

The champion GoPro...of 2015

FOV: Ultra Wide, Medium, Narrow | 4K video: up to 30fps | 1080p video: up to 120fps | WVGA video: up to 240fps | Stills: 12MP | Burst: up to 30fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Auto low light: Yes

30fps 4K video and 120fps at 1080p

Fast Wi-Fi connection

Sturdy mount

Many are refurbished models

Ok, we're getting into the older models now. The GoPro Hero 4 Black – which is actually silver (why, GoPro?) – is still a decent camera capable of shooting 4K at 30fps. But prices can vary wildly. Often, the best GoPro deals on this model will be for refurbished cameras, and not everyone wants to spend so much on a pre-owned action camera. New units are rare (the camera itself is no longer made after all) but you can find a bargain every now and then. We'd urge you to check the prices on some of the newer models in this article though – as there's a good chance you'll be able to get a newer and better model for less money.

10. GoPro Hero 4 Silver deals

One step down, but still a powerful current-gen action camera

FOV: Ultra Wide, Medium, Narrow | 4K video: up to 15fps | 1080p video: up to 60fps | WVGA video: up to 240fps | Stills: 12MP | Burst: up to 30fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Auto low light: Yes

Captures 4K (just about)

1080p video at 60fps

Touchscreen display

Better GoPro deals elsewhere

Happily, the Hero4 Silver is actually silver, like the Hero 4 Black above (seriously, what gives, GoPro?). Like the Hero 4 Black though, we'd only recommend picking this one up if you spot a spectacular discount in our comparison chart. Prices are generally more expensive than newer and superior models now, and the 4K capture is limited to just 15 frames per second. So footage will be a bit janky to say the least.

11. GoPro Karma drone

This GoPro-powered drone gives you aerial footage

Maximum speed: 35 mph (15 m/s) | Maximum distance: Up to 9,840ft (3,000m) | Maximum flight altitude: 10,500ft (3,200m) | Maximum wind resistance: 22mph (10m/s) | Operating frequency: 2.4GHz | Weight: 35.5oz (1006g)

Easy to set up and fly

Good image quality

Lacks collision detection

The GoPro Karma drone certainly isn't what we'd call cheap, but it opens up a world of opportunities for some spectacular aerial footage. And it's certainly cheaper than hiring a helicoper, which explains why drones are widely replacing choppers for aerial footage.

This drone comes in two variants: one with and one without a camera. The GoPro Karma Drone generally comes with a GoPro Hero 5 installed (sometimes the Hero 6 on newer listings). The GoPro Karma Light (aka GoPro Karma with harness) doesn't come with a camera.

If you can find a discounted price on the Hero 5 Black (or even the Hero 6 Black), it might make more sense to buy the Light version of the drone and the camera separately.

We've included comparison charts for both below, but please double-check the listing description and any images on the retailer site to be sure. We'd hate for you to splash the cash and not get a camera too if you were expecting one.

Need a recap? Here are today's best GoPro deals on all the best GoPro cameras – in one place so you can compare them more easily.

