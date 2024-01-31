Wait, has this church hijacked the Steam logo?

Online games distributor Steam appears to be facing an unlikely logo copycat from none other than the New Jerusalem Church. Since its creation in 2002, the Steam logo has been synonymous with the world of PC gaming, but it seems that for the patrons of this humble house of God, it's taken on a completely different meaning.

While Steam has evolved with ever-changing gaming trends over the years, its iconic logo has remained mostly unchanged. It's undoubtedly a fitting design for the gaming platform, but that begs the question – why has it seemingly been hijacked by this church?

This odd logo abduction was brought to attention by Reddit user 4ourthdimension, who shared the sign with the official Steam subreddit, questioning if Steam should be notified of the alleged 'infringement'. Coming across the unusual sign during an evening drive, they were so confused that they "had to do a double take," and turn around to capture the bizarre design.

Understandably, fellow subreddit users were perplexed by the unlikely logo cameo. Many speculated that the sign was not professionally made – perhaps the result of some amateur design from one of the church members. "In my mind the son of someone with the decision making power played them," one user commented, while another questioned, "Why would a church even choose that as a logo?"

The Steam logo looks a lot like the New Jerusalem Church's logo. (Image credit: Valve Corporation )

As of writing, it's unclear why the church has appeared to copy the logo, especially given the mechanical design and obvious connotation to the gaming sphere. Who knows, perhaps this faction of the New Jerusalem Church has a strong gamer congregation, or it may be completely coincidental. One thing's for certain, it's one of the strangest logo copycats I've ever seen.

In similar news, the Rockstar Games logo dispute has been causing conflict in the gaming world – can you really trademark the letter 'R'? For more logo design news, take a look at the NFL Super Bowl logo conspiracy that has fans in a frenzy.