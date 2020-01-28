Master character creation with 3D World 257

This issue, along with our usual reviews, inspiration and regular Q and A sections, we show you how to create our stunning fan art cover, with a masterclass in character creation using Cinema 4D.

We also delve into the world of de-aging in visual effects, look at the the beautiful work done for Carnival Row and delve into Houdini 18, with a huge tips collection to help you su skill.

With a mix of features, interviews and training, you'll soon be on the road to mastering your own 3D projects.

We take a look inside 3D World 257 to find out what else is in store...

Read more: