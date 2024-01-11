Columbia Pictures' 100th anniversary logo is an instant classic

Sony has unveiled the logo for Columbia Pictures' 100th anniversary in a delightful and classic animated short, which showcases the logo's evolution. The legendary "Lady with the Torch" carries a design legacy that has stood the test of time, becoming the figurehead of the film studio's identity as it looks to the future of film.

The Columbia Pictures logo had humble beginnings, famously created after some unusual lunch break improvisation. Since its conception, it has undergone a series of iterations, but after 100 years the classic logo has steadfastly remained a bold and defiant symbol of acclaimed filmmaking.

The central design of the logo incorporates many traditional design motifs, featuring the 'Lady with the Torch' against an ethereal skyline. Framed by the outline of the number '100' the classic design takes on a tasteful contemporary feel that nods to the studio's modern identity. The logo incorporates Columbia's 3D art deco style typography in a rich gold colour, while the "enhanced glow" of the lady's torch symbolises the "celebration of a vibrant 100 years of Columbia Pictures’ rich history".

The original Columbia Pictures logo shows how the design has drastically evolved over the last 100 years (Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Founded on 10 January 1924, by brothers Harry and Jack Cohn (alongside best friend Joe Brandt), the studio has produced a lifelong legacy of iconic films. The dreamy centenary logo is a stunning homage to the past that also projects a bright future with simplicity, class and heritage at its core. For more iconic designs, check out the best movie logos or take a look at the best (and worst) movie posters of 2023.