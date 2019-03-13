Conquer coding with this pay-what-you-want bundle

Coding is the language of the future. Now learning to code from the comfort of your home is an option thanks to the Pay What You Want: Learn to Code Bundle. Though these 10 courses would typically run at $1479, they're currently available at a pay-what-you-want price. Just pay what you're willing – if it's less than the average price, you'll still be taking something home, but if you beat the average price, you'll take home the entire bundle.

This bundle's 10 courses include more than 140 hours of instruction, making sure you knows the ins and outs of coding. Start out with introductory courses like JavaScript for Beginners, Beginner Full Stack Web Development: HTML, CSS, React & Node, Programming for Complete Beginners in C#, and Introduction to R Programming.

From there move on to conquer Python with Complete Python Web Course: Build 8 Python Web Apps and The Complete Java 9 Masterclass: Beginner to Expert. There are also courses like How to Make a Freaking iPhone App: iOS 11 and Swift 4 and Angular Crash Course for Busy Developers.

Get all this knowledge in the Learn to Code Bundle for the price you pick here.

Related articles: