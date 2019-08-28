Create breathtaking photos with this processing software

Summer isn't over yet! There's still time to go out and capture beautiful photographs. What's more, you can turn your HDR photos into works of art with a little help from the easyHDR Image Processing Software v3.13 Home Plan.

HDR images cover more extensive dynamic ranges than regular digital cameras, resulting in a variety of different exposure levels. If you're on the hunt for a new camera, check out our guide to the best cameras for creatives.

And speaking of exposure levels, this easyHDR software simplifies the task of polishing them thanks to straightforward tone mapping and LDR enhancement techniques.

Compatible with both PC and Mac platforms, the easyHDR software allows you to transform raw and pale images into vivid photos. Lens correction, alignment, ghost removal, freehand transform, colour grading, and preset layer features are all included in this handy home plan. The software even allows for the importing of several image formats, including those that were previously generated with other HDR image processing software.

Usually $39, the easyHDR Image Processing Software v3.13 Home Plan has been cut in price for a limited time to only $9.99 - that's a saving of 74%. Improve your photo editing workflow and start processing stunning images from the comfort of your home when you buy it now.

