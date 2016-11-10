Create stunning films with this videography bootcamp

While the best films may look effortless, they take an incredible amount of work. You can learn from the best in the business by studying the Videography Bootcamp, on sale now for just $22 (approx. £18).

The Videography Bootcamp will give you the advice that industry experts took years to learn. It covers every aspect of the filmmaking process, from scripting to casting to marketing your flick. With nine hours of content provided by experts who have worked on award-winning films, you'll get the kind of education that you could otherwise only get on set.