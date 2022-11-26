Stop! This fantastic Cricut machine has never been cheaper

Cricut's Explore 3 released earlier this year and has proved to be one of the brand's best and most versatile craft cutting machines for beginners, particularly. This Black Friday UK store CraftStash has a massive £70 off the RRP of one Cricut's newest machine, making the Cricut Explore 3 just £299.99 £229.99 (opens in new tab).

A note, CraftStash has sold the Explore 3 for slightly less than RRP in the past, but you still won't find this craft cutter for less than £229.99 anywhere else right now.

In the US, the standard deal on the Cricut Explore 3 is a $40 discount across the board , for example you can get the Explore 3 at Best Buy for $319 £279 (opens in new tab). Despite not being as good as UK crafters can get, this is still an excellent deal.

If you need to know more about this machine ahead of buying one, read our Cricut Explore 3 review. But honestly, for UK crafters a £229.99 price is a superb deal on a machine that can do pretty much everything a beginner or hobbyist would need. If you're looking for more deals, read out Cricut deals Black Friday Live Blog for all the latest offers.

Cricut Explore 3: £299.99 £229.99 at CraftStash

Save £70: This is a huge saving on the RRP of the Explore 3, Cricut's newest craft cutting machine for beginners and hobbyists. This device is fantastic for making cards, gifts and heat press designs, as well as quilting and sewing projects. It uses Cricut's new Smart Materials, too.

Cricut Explore 3: $319.99 $279.99 at Cricut

Save £12.5%: The deal on Explore 3 for US crafters isn't quite as good as the UK, but you can still save $40 on one of Cricut's newest machines. This remains an excellent craft cutter for newcomers to Cricut and hobbyists.

