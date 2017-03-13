Cut down on keystrokes and work faster with TextExpander

We all waste more time than we realise yapping the same things over and over. That’s time you could spend doing something worthwhile, and you can finally get your time back with TextExpander. A one-year subscription is on sale now for $19.98 (approx. £16).

TextExpander finally sets you free from the monotonous task of typing the same letters on your keyboard over and over. It accomplishes this by typing out commonly used words and phrases for you. All you have to do is set up keyboard shortcuts that require far fewer keystrokes and let TextExpander automatically expand the text you need. It’ll even help you save time by picking up on your typing habits.