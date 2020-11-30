Cyber Monday Dell monitor deals: Save $240 on a Dell 34-inch UltraSharp with $200 gift card included

Cyber Monday is in full swing at Dell with up to 50% off a selection of monitors for work and play. Highlights include a 34-inch Dell UltraSharp curved monitor bundled with a $200 Dell gift card for just $720.

And that's not all. There's loads of great deals on offer, including this Dell 32-inch curved gaming monitor for only $330 (that's a $280 saving). We've put together our highlights down below. Whether you're looking for a main 4K monitor, or you're after a secondary set up, there are great options available.

The best Dell Cyber Monday monitor deals: US

Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved: $959.99 $719 at Dell

Save $240: This Dell 34-inch curved monitor is a fine choice for anyone who needs ample screen space to work or play. Features include a range of connection options, including USB Type-C, striking colour. Pick up this Cyber Monday Doorbuster deal before it's too late.

Alienware 38 curved gaming monitor: $1,899.99 $1,500 at Dell

Save $450: Who needs a 38-inch monitor? Perhaps you do, especially since this massive display now has massive Cyber Monday savings to match. What about the specs? This monitor features localized dimming, rich color depth, remarkable clarity, and a reduced halo effect so your images are crystal clear.

Dell 24-inch: $229.99 $130 at Dell

Save $100: This 24-inch Dell monitor may have a small footprint but that doesn't translate to a drop in picture quality. We're talking AMD FreeSync, 4ms response time, and crisp 1080p resolution. Customise your setup even further by pivoting, tilting, and adjusting the height of this monitor so you can work comfortably.

Dell UltraSharp 27-inch + $150 Dell gift card: $500 $360 at Dell

Save $140: This LED-backlit monitor has a native resolution of 2560 x 1440 @ 60 hz, and a 27-inch screen. With a colour support of 16.7 million colours, and its USB 3.0 hub, it'll make for an ideal primary monitor for work and play. Dell sweetens the deal with a $150 eGift card you can put towards a future purchase.

Dell UltraSharp 34-inch + $200 Dell gift card: $960 $720 at Dell

Save $240: This curved, USB-C monitor will charge other devices while you use it, but the main pull is the immersive, LED-edgelight, 21:9, 3440 x 1440 at 60Hz resolution screen. This is perfect for gamers or anyone who likes more room to work. The generous $200 Dell gift card can be used on a future purchase — perhaps put it towards some shiny new peripherals?

The best Dell Cyber Monday monitor deals: UK

Dell 27-inch monitor: £371 £297 at Dell

Save £74: Much like the above deal, but not a 4K monitor, you can get this 27-inch monitor for under £300. Don't be fooled! This QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution monitor still shows fantastic, rich colours, and with its stylish design, it'll work as either a secondary or primary monitor.

Dell 4K 27-inch: £655 £524 at Dell

ave £131: This UltraSharp 4K 27-inch monitor boasts glorious true colour reproduction, with a colour depth of 1.07 billion colours. And its 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, with its high pixel density of 163ppi, will give you four times the detail of a Full HD. And it has USB-C connectivity, so you can charge devices from it too.

