This 4K laser projector comes with Google TV and Netflix built-in

By
published

Movie night in the garden, anyone?

Dangbei Mars 2 Pro projector
(Image credit: Dangbei)

There's yet another new smart laser projector on the market, but this latest product isn't like any other 4K projector we've seen. In fact, it's said to be a world-first thanks to its Google TV interface and licensed Netflix app integration. 

We're talking about the Dangbei Mars 2 Pro laser projector, which first debuted earlier this year at CES 2024, but was officially announced yesterday just before Google's I/O event, with a confirmed release date of 28 May. 

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

Related articles