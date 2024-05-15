This 4K laser projector comes with Google TV and Netflix built-in

There's yet another new smart laser projector on the market, but this latest product isn't like any other 4K projector we've seen. In fact, it's said to be a world-first thanks to its Google TV interface and licensed Netflix app integration.

We're talking about the Dangbei Mars 2 Pro laser projector, which first debuted earlier this year at CES 2024, but was officially announced yesterday just before Google's I/O event, with a confirmed release date of 28 May.

This fancy flagship 4K projector and all-in-one entertainment hub doesn't come cheap, and the starting price is $1899 / £1899 for the projector alone (no stand or screen), which is a pretty high price to pay when considering that you can get a Samsung Frame TV for a lesser cost.

But on the upside, Dangbei is offering a $400 / £300 discount on the Mars 2 Pro via its website to celebrate the launch of the flagship laser projector, which brings the price down to a more reasonable $1499 / £1549. UK customers can also bag an extra £50 off, when using the promo code MARSPRO2, and US customers can receive a free gimbal stand (worth $139) by subscribing to the Dangbei newsletter.

Key specs of the Mars 2 Pro include laser-illuminated Ultra HD picture, high brightness levels (up to 2450 ISO lumens), superior colour reproduction, support for multiple dynamic range formats including HDR10+, impressive Dolby and DTS:X surround sound, advanced smart controls, and of course - Netflix access via the built-in app and access to other apps like Disney+ through Google TV.

The Mars 2 Pro can project expansive visuals up to 200 inches wide, which is around 2.5 times larger than a 75-inch TV. There's also next-generation image optimization technology (known as the InstanPro AI Image Setup) provided with the unit, which uses a combination of dToF, CMOS, and AI algorithms for faster autofocus, auto keystone, screen fitting, obstacle avoidance, eye protection, and AI brightness control. But that's not all.

There's a dedicated game mode embedded with the Mars 2 Pro, offering low latency, a 4K 60Hz refresh rate, connectivity including a HDMI 2.1 port, and WiFi 6 for seamless gameplay. The laser projector also has 3D capabilities including Blu-ray, and the ALPD technology ensures speckle-free visuals without any colour fringing.

We have to admit, this all sounds pretty great. But who is a smart 4K laser projector really intended for? Most of us already have smartphones and tablets to stream content on the go, not to mention the best laptops for watching movies away from the living room TV. Projectors aren't always suitable for students in smaller dorm rooms, either, so why buy a smart 4K projector?

The simple answer would be if you desire to transform a suitable space into a large-screen theatre experience without needing to buy an 80 or 90-inch TV. Projectors are excellent at making use of spaces without needing to be permanently fixed there. For example, if you want to watch Netflix in the garden on a warm summer evening with friends, then a projector is the perfect tool. But keep in mind that you'll likely need to purchase a portable projector screen too, adding to the costs.

For creatives, if you have a large exhibition space to make use of then a projector such as the Dangbei Mars 2 Pro would be an excellent investment and another medium to showcase your digital projects. As for gamers, it sounds like this smart laser projector is the full package if you have the space to really enjoy it, although we doubt it could compete with our picks of the best TVs for PS5.

Interested? Be sure to make use of the early bird offers from Dangbei that we listed above, or if you're not too fussed about owning the latest smart laser projector then the company has a sale via Amazon right now on older projectors in its lineup. See our clever widget below for the best deals in your region.