One of the best laptops on sale has $95 off in pre-Christmas deal

If you're looking for a great laptop deal this Christmas, we've found a doozy. Right now you can get the Dell XPS 13 with a solid $95 off, down from $949.99 to $854.99. That's the iteration with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Scroll down to see a similarly great UK deal on the same laptop.

We've long been fans of the Dell XPS range, and the 13-inch XPS is one of our favourites as it handles lots of work really well. This won't be for you if you're doing high-end video editing, but as an all-rounder laptop, it's hard to beat.

It's worth noting that this isn't the very best price that we've seen on this model - that happened over Black Friday. But with Christmas deals in mind, it's unlikely to go lower this side of 2021.

If you're looking for even more laptop deals, check out our list of the best Dell XPS deals.

The best Dell XPS 13 deal: US

$949.99 Dell XPS 13: $949.99 $854.99 at Dell

Save $95: A decent saving on a fantastic laptop (one of our favourite all-rounders), you can currently get $95 off the Dell XPS 13 with its 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.



The best Dell XPS 13 deal: UK

Dell XPS 13: £1,098.99 Dell XPS 13: £1,098.99 £898.99 at Dell

Save £200: This is the best Christmas deal on the popular XPS 13 that is live in the UK right now. It comes with an 11th Gen i5 core, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, runs Windows 10 (though can be updated for free to 11).



Not in the US or UK? Here are the best Dell XPS laptop deals that are currently available around the world...

