The best Dell XPS 15 deals in 2019

Looking for the best Dell XPS 15 deals? You've come to the right place. The Dell XPS range lends itself perfectly to the needs of artists and designers, the Dell XPS 15-9570 model in particular. While it may not look much different to its predecessors, this is very much a case of don't judge a book buy its cover. Under that familiar aluminium chassis that Dell favours, you'll find a whole heap of power and a beautiful screen that creatives are sure to love.

Recognised as one of the best laptops for graphic design, the Dell XPS 15 sits above the competition when it comes to its touchscreen capability, which comes with an optional 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution. Simply put: this display will make your work, whether it's digital art, photos or videos, look as good as it can.

The best Dell XPS 15 deals

To help you find the Dell XPS 15 deals at the best price possible, we've rounded up the most amazing offers currently floating around the internet. Thanks to our dedicated tool, which checks prices across all the major online retailers, you'll be able to grab this portable powerhouse at the lowest price possible.

Dell XPS 15 9570

This laptop's outstanding display and speed makes it ideal for creators

CPU: : 2.2GHz Intel Core i7-8750H | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630; Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 512GB SSD

Beautiful display

Decent battery life

Affordable price

Prone to thermal throttling

Poor webcam placement

Backed up with 100% AdobeRGB coverage, the Dell XPS 15 is capable of handling all the colours and textures you can throw at it. Media content can be edited on this machine easily too, and due to its slim casing, videographers can tinker with their footage on the move.

Topped off with a high quality keyboard and touchpad, the Dell XPS 15 makes short work of low stress tasks. Sleek, powerful, and stress resistant, it's no wonder that this device has got people flocking to it.

If there's one thing that holds potential users back from the Dell XPS 15 though, it's the price tag. In the scheme of things, this device is adequately priced for what it's capable of, but snapping up a bargain is always welcome. That's why we've worked hard to bring you the best Dell XPS 15 deals that are available right now. Check them out below.

