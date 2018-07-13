Discover how to use Adobe Lightroom

Whether you're an aspiring professional photographer or a casual photo-taking hobbyist, you should know how to use Adobe Lightroom. This powerful tool lets you transform your photos into truly professional-looking masterpieces.

With Adobe Lightroom CC: Photo Editing Masterclass, learn how to navigate the app, import photos, fix common photo problems, and edit in the field with the mobile app. Best of all, the course instructor is Phil Ebiner, who has taught thousands of students about photography and now travels the world as a photographer.

It doesn't matter if you're a total beginner – Adobe Lightroom CC: Photo Editing Masterclass is made with you in mind. Get it now for only $41.

Related articles: