Discover the latest updates to Adobe Creative Cloud

Next week, Adobe hits London to host its Creative Meet Up , and you don’t want to miss it. Join us right here on 14 November from 18.30 GMT (19.30 CET) for what looks set to be an unforgettable night of creativity.

The event has attracted some of the industry’s biggest names, with Nick Knight , Kelly Anna and Kate Moross among those taking to the stage. Attendees will also get the chance to see some of the latest game-changing updates to Adobe Creative Cloud . Talking the audience through these exciting new features is Principal Manager of Creative Cloud Evangelism at Adobe Rufus Deuchler . Here he tells us exactly what’s in store...

What can we expect from this year's Creative Meet Up?

We will be showcasing some of the latest innovations for Creative Cloud, covering what was launched at Adobe MAX just a few weeks ago. For those people who couldn’t make the conference, the next generation of CC can be grouped into three key themes:

Next Generation Experiences : We introduced a range of new Creative Cloud applications that are designed for today’s cloud workflows. We also made major performance improvements and simplified existing workflows in our flagship apps, like Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator.

: We introduced a range of new Creative Cloud applications that are designed for today’s cloud workflows. We also made major performance improvements and simplified existing workflows in our flagship apps, like Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. Accelerating your creativity : From learning, live streaming, user assets, marketplace assets, and working solo, to innovative collaboration tools, we are making it easier than ever for users to express themselves by making what they need available when and where they need it.

: From learning, live streaming, user assets, marketplace assets, and working solo, to innovative collaboration tools, we are making it easier than ever for users to express themselves by making what they need available when and where they need it. Introducing Adobe Sensei: Our artificial intelligence and machine learning platform brings together big data and image science to help creators go from concept to amazing experiences even faster. And with the release, we added more Sensei capabilities across the Creative Cloud experience.

What applications can we expect to see in action at the Creative Meet Up?

I will be demoing some of the capabilities of Adobe’s new apps, including Adobe XD, Adobe Dimension and Adobe Spark. For video, we are launching Character Animator that lets you bring 2D puppets to life. And for those into photography, we’ve launched a brand new Adobe Lightroom Cloud Photography service. We have so many brilliant updates to show that it will be impossible to cover everything in the timeframe, but I promise to choose wisely!

We always have a strong focus on community and so for the past year, we’ve concentrated on building AdobeLive , our live streaming channel that allows artists and designers to share their creative process with each other. During this time, hundreds of thousands of viewers have engaged for hours of entertainment, learning and inspiration, which is just so exciting.

We launched the channel on Behance at Adobe MAX and are increasing the number of hours of streaming so all our members can benefit from the experience. We are streaming creativity three days a week on be.net/live and my team of Evangelists have been very active broadcasting on Facebook and YouTube. If you’re not involved already, you should definitely join us, it’s a fanstastic way to be inspired and learn new techniques.

Adobe Dimension is a game-changer as it gives graphic designers the power of 3D, with the simplicity of working in 2D. 3D has always been a challenge for graphic designers, because it involves a steep learning curve to achieve satisfactory results. Now, with Adobe Dimension, designers can create photorealistic renderings for packaging, product shots and branding with ease.

Tightly integrated with Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, Dimension also has a robust asset marketplace on Adobe Stock to quickly get started. It’s really exciting to see what designers around the world will soon be creating with this innovative new tool.