Discover the secrets of The Last Jedi with 3D World 230

Feature: ILM on The last Jedi

We sit down to talk with the guys at ILM to discover some of the secrets behind the making of the latest instalment of the Star Wars franchise. Find out how they approached creating light sabres and furry alien creatures.

Feature: Massive Saddles Up

Massive, which sprang from the Lord of the Rings trilogy, is a huge help when trying to generate believable hordes of Orcs and Goblins, but also human groups and now, even mounted cavalry. Read about the company, the software and get a kickstart in creating your own crowd sims.

Training: Create an Alien Pirate

In this tutorial, Darrell Abney of ILM takes you through the process of creating this exceptional alien pirate character, which is also our cover star this issue.

Training: Make a game vehicle in Cinema 4D

In this tutorial you will learn how to model and render a game concept vehicle using Cinema 4D, including some excellent tips on creating meshes, setting up materials and lighting the scene.

Training: Q and A

Our regular Artist Q&A section is here, and this issue we have answered your questions on many topics, including a common one on how to use ZBrush to generate custom vector displacement maps.

