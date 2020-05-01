Disney launches face masks featuring popular characters

Face masks have become the world's most coveted commodity, with more and more countries around the globe advising people to wear one if and when they need to leave the house. As a result, face masks are selling out quickly, but today Disney is stepping in to help, launching a new range of cloth face masks, all inspired by some of Disney's best-loved characters.

Star Wars fans getting prepped for May the Fourth on Monday will be excited to see designs featuring Yoda – don't miss our round-up of the best ways to celebrate Star Wars Day this year. Other designs include Mickey and Minnie (obviously) and characters from Frozen, Monsters Inc and Marvel. Any profits from sales (up to one million dollars) will be donated to MedShare.

The Disney face masks are not medical grade, and while they are available to pre-order now, they're not expected to ship until the end of June. If you can't wait that long, head over to our where to buy a face mask article, which has retailers with plenty of stock and fast shipping options. Alternatively you could create your own design with our in-depth guide on how to make a face mask (no sewing options available).

Disney cloth face masks, pack of four for $19.99

Get a pack of four cloth face masks featuring your favourite Disney characters for under $20. Star Wars, Frozen and Monsters Inc are among these fun designs. Available to pre-order now, items don't expect to ship until end of June 2020.



Etsy.co.uk – a wide range of face masks from just £3.99

– a wide range of face masks from just £3.99 Buff – protective face coverings at low prices

– protective face coverings at low prices HYPE – pack of 3 face masks for less than £25, with 100% of profits for the NHS

– pack of 3 face masks for less than £25, with 100% of profits for the NHS Ebay.co.uk –cloth face masks at a super-low prices

–cloth face masks at a super-low prices Silkies – pack of 2 protective face masks for less than $20

– pack of 2 protective face masks for less than $20 Stringking – Cloth masks with CDC-recommendations for just $6.99

– Cloth masks with CDC-recommendations for just $6.99 Etsy.com – patterned face masks for as a little at $4

– patterned face masks for as a little at $4 Los Angeles Apparel - 3 adjustable face masks for only $30

- 3 adjustable face masks for only $30 Sock Cares – cool and funky face masks for only $12

Where to buy a face mask in the US

Buy handmade face masks in the US from Etsy

There are a wide variety of face mask options available on Etsy's US store, including plain face masks to those with fun patterns and messages. Buying from Etsy also means supporting independent creatives. But be quick, they're selling out fast!

Pack of two protective face masks for $16.99 at Silkies

Featuring a two-ply fabric barrier and biocompatible, hydrophobic finish to resist bodily fluids, these protectives face mask are machine washable and reusable. Available to order now with fast delivery.

Buy a set of 5 face masks for $25 from Caraa Cares

Caara Cares is an initiative designed to get non-medical face masks to as many people as possible. These simple yet stylish masks are made from recycled materials, and come in sets of five ($25). Any donations to New York's relief efforts are matched by Caraa.

Where to buy a face mask in the UK

Get 3 HYPE face masks for £24.99 – one donated and all profits got to the NHS

This great deal from HYPE means not only keeping yourself safe in style, but supporting the NHS and keyworkers too. For every sale, the company will donate another face mask to the NHS, a care home or keyworker. 100% of the profits go to the NHS, too.

Buy washable face masks from eBay

Okay, so we can't exactly say that every single mask available on eBay is high quality, and the search results do occasionally throw up some curveballs (search for 'washable face masks' to avoid the home spa remedies), but there are some decent options here.

