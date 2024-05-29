This DJ's logo makes ingenious use of negative space

We love a nice use of negative space here at Creative Bloq, and the technique has been used for such timeless logo design secrets as the hidden symbol in the FedEx logo. These days even DJs have logos, and DJ Étienne de Crécy's is plugged into the design trend.

The French electronic music DJ and producer, also known as Superdiscount, EDC, Minos Pour Main Basse, uses a sharp minimalist emblem that manages to include both his initials and a nod to the style of music he makes.

