Frightful Nintendo Switch modification is hurting our eyes

After a long weekend of live blogging about the whereabouts of the Switch stock in the US, the last thing we expected to see today was another Switch. But lo and behold, here we are, although we have to admit to not being particularly keen on the design of this new mod.

Up-Switch has released a Switch screen modification that is 188% bigger than the size of the original Nintendo design. The new screen is made to make portable play even more accessible and immersive, however, we can't help but feel a little unnerved by the new Joy-Con to screen ratio. The design is currently being crowdfunded but it's already had 271 backers, who have paid a minimum of $249 to get their hands on one of the mods when production starts.

The Orion Switch screen is double the size (Image credit: UpSwitch)

UpSwitch has named the mod 'Orion', according to Indiegogo, which we presume is a nod towards the size of the screen, being that the Greek myth, Orion, was a giant. The device comes with a number of exciting add-ons that makes the screen even more immersive, including a dual-stereo speaker, the ability to charge while you play and an HDMI input. In fact, the Orion screen actually works as a monitor for any gaming device, not just the Switch. But despite all its extra gadgets, we're still not sold as the Joy-Cons look disproportionately small in comparison to the screen.

And it appears many gamers are feeling the same way, with some going as far as to say the screen is a little pointless. One user on Twitter asked, "What is the point of this?" and another simply replied with, "Wow, I hate it". Others were quick to make a joke out of the design, and one user tweeted, "I think they kind of missed the point of a portable console".

pov: year 2030 pic.twitter.com/tg1ncpbAmxNovember 27, 2021 See more

While we don't think we'll be buying one of these gadgets any time soon, we can appreciate that this mod offers a load of cool extras that will enhance the portable Switch experience (as long as you have a big enough bag to fit it in). We know it has been tough to get your hands on a Switch in the lead up to Christmas, so make sure you check out our list of the best games consoles available on the market.

