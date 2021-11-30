Why we wish these Tamagotchi concept designs were real

If you grew up in the '90s or '00s you're probably familiar with the mini digital pets, Tamagotchi. But we can almost guarantee you've never seen any as cool as these 3D concepts of new Tamagotchi's based on famous fictional pets, made by toy website, The ToyZone.

There are seven concept designs in the collection, featuring pets from the shows like The Simpsons and Futurama, as well as Harry Potter and even Super Mario. We love the novelty of looking after our own famous pets, and we also love the nostalgia of the Tamagotchi – it's a win-win for us. Fancy trying your hand at graphic design to create your own cool concepts? Check out our roundup of the best graphic design software.

Image 1 of 7 Our very own pet Yoshi? Yes please (Scroll through for the other concepts) (Image credit: TheToyZone) Image 2 of 7 Nibbler from Futurama (Image credit: TheToyZone) Image 3 of 7 Brainslug from Amongus (Image credit: TheToyZone) Image 4 of 7 Santa's Little Helper from The Simpsons (Image credit: TheToyZone) Image 5 of 7 Lunar from Sailor Moon (Image credit: TheToyZone) Image 6 of 7 Hedwig from Harry Potter (Image credit: TheToyZone) Image 7 of 7 Gary from Spongebob Squarepants (Image credit: TheToyZone)

TheToyZone has even created 3D model gifs for each of the designs, meaning you can have a good look at all the details in the designs, from the individual shape inspired by the fictional pet, to the packaging. We personally love the Lunar design; it's purple, it's cat-shaped and there's a moon on it – what's not to love?

We know that these are only concept designs, but we are keeping our fingers crossed we'll soon own our very own Gary the snail. If you love these toys, you might also love our amazing Cyber Monday Lego deals, some of which are still going. Or if you're looking for the best toy on the market, then have a look at our Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday live blog to keep up with all the latest discounts.

