Download 9 Star Wars-themed magazines today!

To celebrate the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, we're giving away nine Star Wars digital back issues... for FREE.
Simply download the apps below on your iPhone or iPad, enter the voucher code and enjoy!
To redeem your FREE issue(s):
- Step 1: Click on the issues below to download the app
- Step 2: Open the app, tap 'Help' then 'How do I redeem my reward'
- Step 3: Enter the voucher code: ROGUEONE
3D World 204
ImagineFX 129
Games Master 301
SFX 281
XBOX 128
Total Film 240
Playstation 116
PC Gamer 279
Edge 286
Terms & Conditions: Offer ends 31st Jan 2017. This offer is available for Apple devices only.