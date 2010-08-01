Download files for 3D World 214

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 212, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World, order a copy here.

Free! Pluralsight game art video course

We’ve partnered with leading online training website Pluralsight to offer an in-depth video course. In this course, you’ll learn methods for modular modelling inside 3ds Max. When it comes to creating believable game art, detail and structure are important. With that in mind, the training will outline a detailed process to ensure your models have a final look that will transition well. By the end of this tutorial, you’ll understand the subdivision modelling practices needed to finish your own modular structure for games.

Download your files here (11MB)

Download video 1 here (41.5MB)

Download video 2 here (128MB)

Download video 3 here (138MB)

Download video 4 here (444MB)

Download video 5 here (374MB)

Download video 6 here (381MB)

Download video 7 here (422MB)

Download video 8 here (406MB)

Download video 9 here (266MB)

Download video 10 here (289MB)

Download video 11 here (243MB)

Download video 12 here (300MB)

Download video 13 here (201MB)

Free! Gnomon tutorial sample

Download two chapters of Madeleine Scott-Spencer’s ZBrush sculpting tutorial, covering texturing characters in a unique way. The full DVD course is 42 chapters long, and you can order a copy here.

Download your videos here (880MB)

Artist Showcase: Various

Download extra images, art and step-by-step tutorials for this issue's reader showcase projects.

Download your files here (12.6MB)

Tutorial: Sculpt zombie superheroes

Ali Jalali shares his process for the ultimate ZBrush workflow to sculpt a zombie Batman, download his menu interface screens to follow his process.

Download your files here (15.5MB)

Tutorial: Model a complex city scene

Mateusz Wielgus breaks down his workflow and offers tips for creating an urban scene in Blender, download and follow along to his step-by-step images.

Download your files here (25.7MB)

Tutorial: Learn to use photogrammetry

Arthur Gatineau shares his advice for using photos of objects to create video game character assets.

Download your files here (25.5MB)

Tutorial: Perfect hair in your portraits

Fábio M Silva shows how to create more realistic portraits by focusing on lifelike hair sculpting, using ZBrush, 3ds Max and the Hair Farm plug-in. Download the video walkthroughs for ZBrush and 3ds Max, plus follow the step-by-step images.

Download your files here (10.6MB)

Download your video here (32.9MB)

Tutorial: Render a photoreal landscape

Germán Casado Fraga reveals how to harness a professional workflow to create a detailed landscape for VFX using Clarisse 3.0. Get the step-by-step images and the textures used in this scene.

Download your files here (37.8MB)

Tutorial: Generate better cloud renders

Vikrant J Dalal reveals how to create a realistic cloud-filled sky using Vue. Download the video walkthrough for this process and the setup files for 3ds Max and RealFlow.

Download your files here (2.3MB)

Download your video here (41.5MB)

Tutorial: Master Yeti to create cartoon fur

Romain Lavoine reveals how to create wooly cartoon characters and set up an animation scene. Download his step-by-step images and art.

Download your files here (1.5MB)

Artist Q&A: Various

Download the hi-res step-by-step images to follow this issue's Artist Q&A tutorials covering Maya, Cinema 4D, ZBrush and 3ds Max.

Download your files here (70MB)

Feature: Making The Last Bastion

Discover how Blizzard Animation harnessed Houdini to create the dense foliage for its latest animated short. Download Blizzard’s interface screens to see their settings and network setup in hi-res.

Download your files here (70MB)