Download files for 3D World 219

Pluralsight video course: The fundamentals of video game environment modelling

Environment modelling is an essential and exciting part of game level creation. In this course, Game Environment Modelling Fundamentals, you’ll start with creating a blackout of a dungeon scene.

Next, you’ll split the scene into individual assets, and will sculpt high-resolution props in ZBrush for the environment. You’ll then take it into Marmoset Toolbag and create a final render of your scene.

By the end this course, you’ll know how to lay out and model your own game environment. You’ll need 3ds Max, ZBrush, Photoshop and Marmoset Toolbag.

Artist Showcase

Download extra images, art and step-by-step tutorials for this issue's reader showcase projects.

Feature: The game modelling pipeline

Art director Pawel Libiszewski shares his process for modelling a villain for video game Shadow Warrior 2. Download his step-by-step images to get closer to his workflow.

Feature: Building better textures

Josh Lynch reveals how to create realistic brick albedo in Substance Designer. Download his images to follow the settings.

Experiment with media

How CG studio Ars Thanea mixed digital and analogue.

The team at award-winning CG studio Ars Thanea explain why it sometimes pays to mix digital and analogue, as with their project Mom?!

Tutorial: Master hard surface modelling

Matt Thorup reveals his techniques for getting the most out of character design in ZBrush. Download Matt's video walkthrough and step-by-step images.

Tutorial: Improve your game character workflow

Kevin Jones shares his tips on creating a detailed game character using ZBrush and 3ds Max. Download his step-by-step images.

Tutorial: Texture realistic skin for characters

Tom Newbury demonstrates his process for creating lifelike skin using Mari. Download his step-by-step images to follow his settings.

Tutorial: Speed up your character creation

Follow Eric Cunha’s complete workflow for recreating a character from sci-fi Netflix series, Stranger Things. Download the step-by-step images to follow the workflow.

Tutorial: Master Voronoi Fracturing in C4D R18

Joseph Herman explains how to create realistic and spectacular fracturing effects using Cinema 4D R18’s new feature. Download the video walkthrough and files to follow the training.

Tutorial: Create realistic hair in ZBrush

Dmitry Gaborak shares his workflow and professional advice for creating detailed, lifelike hair. Download the step-by-step images to follow the training.

Artist Q&A: CG art problems solved

This month our team of artists explain how to combine two materials in one object using Maxwell, how to use the new TextMap feature in 3ds Max and the best way to create ivy. Download the video tips and files to follow these tutorials.

