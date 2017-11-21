Download files for 3D World 229

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 229, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World, order a copy .

If you have any problems downloading this content, please email: rob.redman@futurenet.com

Tutorial: Cover image

In this tutorial you will learn to create game characters, like our cover star, from initial sculpting through to outputting a final render.

Download the video course here (155MB)

Pluralsight: Houdini disintegration

In this free video training course you will learn how to use Houdini's procedural toolset to create disintegration and teleportation effects.

Software required: Houdini

Download the video course here (645MB)

In this issues bootcamp, Mike Griggs shows you the benefits of this great free tool, along with how to use it, to add realistic natural foliage to your CG scenes.

Software required: Ivygen (free plugin or standalone)

Download the video course here (162MB)

Tutorial: VR environment creation

In this tutorial Martin Nebelong shows you how to create fantastic environments, for VR but more importantly, within VR, the perfect workspace. He takes you through the entire process from start to finish

Download the video course here (2.7GB)

Tutorial: World Building

In this tutorial, Jingtian Li shows you how to efficiently create realtime environments for Unreal Engine 4. This is an advanced course and covers many topics for generating terrains.