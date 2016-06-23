Download files for 3D World 236

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 236, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World, order a copy.

If you have any problems downloading this content, please email: rob.redman@futurenet.com

Tutorial: portraits

Master photorealistic portraits with Ian Spriggs

In this tutorial, from Ian Spriggs, you will learn how to create stunning 3D portraits, from modelling and setting up hair, to understanding texture and light, and how to apply them to get the best results possible, from the world's leading expert on digital humans.

Download the files here (166MB)

Tutorial: kickstart your unity projects

Learn how to get started with the Unity game engine

In this tutorial you'll learn how to get started with Unity. Get a boost with your projects and discover how to bring in external assets to quickly develop your first scenes.

Download the files here (1.8GB)

Training: iClone motion capture

Use mocap data in your iClone scenes

In this tutorial you'll learn how to get implement motion capture data to get the most realistic movement into your iClone scenes.

Download the files here (40MB)

Training: Create parquet floors and rugs

Learn to add details to your archviz interiors.

In this tutorial you'll learn how to get add interior details, such as wooden parquet flooring and richly detailed rugs.

Download the files here (235MB)

Training: FumeFX

Create realistic clouds with FumeFX

In this tutorial you'll learn how to use the FumeFX plugin to create realistic clouds for your VFX shots.

Download the files here (20MB)

Q and A

Files for our regular Q and A

Support files for this month's Q and A section.

Download the files here (1GB)